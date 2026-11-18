Thailand denied scrapping tariffs on all US imports, following an announcement by US President Donald Trump yesterday, November 17, that suggested American goods would receive duty-free access to the Thai market.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Trump signed a joint statement on an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) in Manila, the Philippines, ahead of the ASEAN–US Special Summit on November 17.

The Thai government stressed that the signing does not constitute the final trade agreement. Instead, it formally confirms that substantive negotiations between the two countries have concluded. Both sides must still draft and review the full legal text before signing the definitive agreement.

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In his announcement, Trump said Thailand would eliminate tariffs on all goods imported from the US. He also said the country would remove non-tariff barriers affecting American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry, while increasing purchases of US agricultural products.

The announcement raised concerns among Thai producers and farmers, who fear greater competition from American imports.

Ekkaphop Pianpises, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, subsequently clarified that the joint statement establishes a framework for tariff negotiations rather than confirming an immediate reduction in duties.

He said Thailand had not removed tariffs on all imported goods. The framework provides for appropriate quotas and tariff rates, while allowing protections for certain Thai products.

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The Commerce Ministry also stressed that the joint statement does not change any existing tariff rates. US goods entering Thailand continue to face the same import duties as before.

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Any tariff reductions will only begin after the legal text has been finalised, the full agreement has been signed, Thailand has completed the necessary parliamentary and constitutional procedures, and the agreement has officially entered into force.

Even then, tariff reductions will follow a product-by-product schedule of commitments, similar to the arrangements under Thailand’s other trade agreements.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said market liberalisation would not mean opening every sector without restrictions.

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She explained that the products covered by the proposed arrangements are mainly goods that Thailand does not produce, cannot manufacture in sufficient quantities, or needs to support food and energy security.

For imports that could negatively affect domestic producers, Thailand could introduce quotas, limit import volumes or provide additional support measures.

Suphajee also identified reducing the US tariff imposed on Thai goods over forced-labour concerns as an immediate priority. Thailand currently faces a reported rate of 12.5%, which she wants reduced to 10%.

She said Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia already benefit from the 10% rate under their respective reciprocal trade agreements with the US.

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