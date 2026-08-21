Thailand blocks Starlink’s bid for full foreign ownership

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said on August 20 that he does not support letting Starlink operate in the country under full foreign ownership. He wants Thai partners to hold a majority stake.

Chaichanok said the government’s position hasn’t changed. Thai shareholders should hold more than 50%, under a 51:49 structure. That follows the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999). It classifies a Thai-registered company as foreign if non-Thais hold half or more of its capital.

He said a different arrangement could work. Starlink could transfer technology and bring in a Thai partner to help run the business.

“If Starlink is allowed to hold 100% of shares, I’m confident no company could compete with them,” Chaichanok said. “What I’m protecting isn’t technology or progress. It’s Thailand’s future opportunities in the market — data, pricing, quality and production capacity.

“If they are sincere and willing to transfer technology with a Thai partner on board, we can accept that. But if it comes as 100% foreign ownership, I can’t allow it, though I’m ready to hear other views on this,” Chaichanok said.

He said Starlink’s strength in technology, pricing, quality and production capacity would make it hard for other operators to compete. Full foreign ownership could also limit future opportunities for Thai telecom and satellite businesses. Data and security are additional concerns, he said.

The issue also came up at the first National Space Policy Committee meeting of the year, held August 17. Officials discussed landing rights for foreign satellite operators and a draft Space Business Act. The direction under discussion still favours Thai companies holding a majority stake.

Asked to compare the situation with state-owned National Telecom (NT), Chaichanok said the two serve different purposes. The government isn’t trying to build a satellite system to compete with global providers, he said. It wants Thailand to have its own infrastructure for emergencies, or in case external providers stop service.

Interest in Starlink’s entry into Thailand resurfaced after the service launched commercially in Vietnam on August 13. Starlink still has no commercial service in Thailand. That has prompted online questions about what’s holding up its entry. The shareholding structure remains one sticking point.