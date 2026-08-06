Thailand bans nearly all gambling, so where do 30 million gamblers go?

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: August 6, 2026, 7:11 PM
3 minutes read
Thailand bans nearly all gambling, so where do 30 million gamblers go? | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ

Thai police raided a gambling den hidden in a coconut plantation in May and arrested 83 people. In January, officers found 31 gamblers in a den in Chonburi. Two Bangkok raids produced 104 arrests. Each raid is treated as news. The scale behind them rarely is.

Thailand bans almost every form of gambling under the Gambling Act of 1935. The legal exceptions are the government lottery and betting at licensed horse tracks. Everything else, from a baccarat table in a back room to a football bet on a phone, is a criminal offence.

The prohibition has not produced a country that does not gamble. It has produced a country that gambles out of sight.

The size of the hidden market

A report cited by Nation Thailand puts the underground gambling economy at around 1.1 trillion baht a year, split between roughly 600 billion baht through underground casinos and 500 billion through online operators. The same report estimates that 34.5 million people aged 15 and over, about 63% of that age group, took part in some form of gambling.

Those figures cannot be independently audited, and the report’s methodology has not been published, but the direction they point in matches what enforcement keeps finding. In July, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau announced the takedown of a network it called All Game 248, which police said turned over more than 900 million baht a month during the World Cup and more than 10 billion baht a year. Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembut said the network’s several thousand members included school pupils and university students.

Football betting is the largest single category in the reported estimates at around 270 billion baht a year, ahead of the illegal lottery at 164 billion. The illegal lottery alone runs at a similar scale to the official government lottery it shadows.

Thailand bans nearly all gambling, so where do 30 million gamblers go? | News by Thaiger

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Where the money goes instead

Operating outside the law does not just mean operating untaxed. Post Today has reported, citing confidential documents, that gambling operators pay an estimated 80 billion baht a year in protection money, flowing to local influential figures, police and officials in a three-tier system. The reporting relies on anonymous sourcing and cannot be independently confirmed, but the claim itself has become part of the public debate about what prohibition actually buys.

The online side of the market needs no protection money at all, only servers abroad. Offshore operators run Thai-language sites offering sports betting, slots and live casino games streamed around the clock, marketed openly on social media to users the law says cannot play. When police dismantle one network, as they did with All Game 248, the sites behind it typically reappear under new domains within weeks.

Illegal online gambling phone - Flickr Bago Games
Online casinos are rife in Thailand, despite the law!

The argument the casino bill keeps circling

This is the backdrop to Thailand’s stalled Entertainment Complex Bill. Advocates of legalisation, including officials who backed the withdrawn bill, argue that a regulated industry would pull some of this activity into the open, where it can be taxed, age-checked and policed. Opponents, including the Senate committee that rejected the bill in September 2025, argue legal venues would grow the market rather than move it, and cite social costs. A NIDA poll in June 2025 found 57% of respondents opposed to casino legalisation, which suggests the second view currently has the public’s ear.

Both sides are arguing about the same fact from different directions: the gambling is already happening.

Thailand bans nearly all gambling, so where do 30 million gamblers go? | News by Thaiger
Picture of protestors to the Government’s casino proposals courtesy of Bangkok Post

What this means for you

The law applies to foreigners in full. Gambling in a den can bring fines and up to a year in prison. Online gambling carries fines up to 200,000 baht and prison terms of up to five years, and a conviction can end a visa, with deportation and blacklisting on top, according to Anglo Siam Legal. The Thai-language site with the live dealer tables is exactly as illegal for a foreign resident as the den in the coconut plantation.

If gambling is affecting you or someone close to you, the Department of Mental Health’s hotline is 1323, and support is available in English through private counselling services in most major Thai cities.

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Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: August 6, 2026, 7:11 PM
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Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.