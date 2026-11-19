The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has until November 28 to resolve a dispute with its private partner over the stalled three-airport high-speed rail project, with legal action possible if negotiations fail.

SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng said the disagreement involves Asia Era One, a company backed by the CP Group, which holds the concession for the project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

The two sides remain at odds over their obligations under the concession agreement. SRT has repeatedly asked the company to proceed with the project under the existing contract.

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As part of that process, SRT issued a formal Notice to Proceed, instructing Asia Era One to begin work in accordance with the agreement.

However, the company rejected the notice, stating that it had already requested termination of the contract. This has left the dispute unresolved.

Anan said SRT’s priority was to settle the disagreement and persuade the company to continue the project under the original agreement, rather than allow further delays.

Under the contract, both parties have 60 days to negotiate a resolution. That period ends on November 28, 2026.

If no agreement is reached, SRT will consider taking the matter through the legal system. The railway agency plans to consult the Office of the Attorney General before deciding how to proceed.

Separately, SRT is preparing for a change in the management and operation of the existing Airport Rail Link service.

SRT Electrified Train Company Limited (SRTET) is scheduled to take over operations on February 1, 2027. Anan said preparations were progressing smoothly, with regular meetings being held to ensure the service continues without interruption.

The Airport Rail Link handover and the dispute over the three-airport high-speed rail project are separate matters, although both form part of SRT’s current work on the rail network.

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