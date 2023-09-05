ThaiBMA warns investors about corporate bonds as firms struggle amidst pandemic

The Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) is urging caution among investors considering corporate bonds due to ongoing challenges faced by several companies in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ariya Tiranaprakit, ThaiBMA’s executive vice president, highlighted that three companies failed to meet debenture payments totalling 12.1 billion baht this year. Additionally, some firms struggled to adhere to corporate bond payment schedules but negotiated with bondholders for payment restructuring or interest rate adjustments.

Confidence in the debenture market has eroded throughout the year due to companies struggling to fulfil their debt obligations, aggravated by lingering unresolved issues from previous years.

According to ThaiBMA’s website data as of August 31 this year, seven firms have fallen behind on payment schedules for a total of 23 corporate bond tranches, representing over 19 billion baht.

These firms include Stark Corporation with nearly 9.2 billion baht across five bond tranches, All Inspire Development with 2.33 billion baht distributed across seven tranches, and JKN Global Group (JKN), which has acknowledged its inability to fully repay a 607 million baht tranche of bonds.