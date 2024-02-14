Thai stock exchange to tighten short sales and program trading rules

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 10:01, 14 February 2024| Updated: 10:01, 14 February 2024
56 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of iStock

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is set to introduce stricter regulations on short sales and program trading, aiming to mitigate securities price volatility and bolster the long-term resilience of the market. This decision follows a comprehensive study conducted by an external advisor, which found the SET’s market surveillance system to be on par with regional standards, as per a recent SET statement.

The study centred on short selling and program trading regulations and guidelines employed by the SET, comparing them with those used by other international stock exchanges. These included both developed markets and those on a similar developmental level as Thailand. The objective was to enhance trading transparency and fairness for all investors, reported Bangkok Post.

“The study found that overall, the Thai bourse has regulations and guidelines in place to supervise short selling and program trading that are comparable with peer exchanges,” the statement noted.

“However, the advisor has additional suggestions for the SET to consider in order to strengthen the supervision of such matters to suit the situation in the country.”

Related news

The advisor proposed updates in four key areas: control, reporting, monitoring and enforcement, and division of responsibilities. In terms of control, the SET has been advised to enhance program trading control mechanisms and reduce securities price volatility. This would involve establishing guidelines for tracking short-selling transactions and implementing a price control mechanism.

In the realm of reporting, the advisor recommended the SET simplify short-selling reports, making them more comprehensible regarding details and follow-up processes, including public disclosure.

As for monitoring and enforcement, the SET should intensify its focus on member companies ensuring investor compliance, including stricter punishment, as per the advisor.

Regarding the division of responsibilities, the advisor suggested the SET demarcate the duties of the market regulator and the stock exchange in supervising short selling and program trading in line with international standards. This would enable regulatory agencies to take swift, direct action against violators.

These suggested improvements in the four operational areas would allow the SET to safeguard more effectively against naked short-selling transactions and inappropriate program trading transactions in the future, the statement noted.

The SET’s board of directors reviewed these recommendations and instructed the SET to formulate proposals for improving relevant rules and guidelines. The SET plans to discuss these matters with the Securities and Exchange Commission and related parties to expedite action on these measures as soon as possible.

Business News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Most Thais plan online Valentine’s Day shopping, reveals Visa survey

Published: 06:42, 14 February 2024

Bitcoin hits US$50,000 milestone, crypto market on a digital rollercoaster

Published: 14:39, 13 February 2024

CRC projects 9-11% revenue growth driven by tourism boost

Published: 14:13, 13 February 2024

Leading the way to the next era with ‘CRC OMNI-Intelligence’

Published: 14:10, 13 February 2024