Thailand’s Swine Raisers Association opposed a reported proposal to open the domestic market to US pork imports, warning that the move could hurt local farmers.

The association called on the government to reconsider the issue following the signing of a reciprocal trade agreement (ART) between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump in Manila on November 17.

After the signing, Trump said Thailand would remove tariffs on US imports, address non-tariff trade barriers and increase purchases of American agricultural products.

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However, the Thai government said that no immediate tariff changes have been agreed and that the terms will require further consideration. The prospect of greater access for US agricultural products has nevertheless raised concerns among Thai farmers and business operators about potential effects on domestic industries.

On November 19, the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand issued a statement opposing the opening of the Thai market to US pork.

The association said Thailand already produces enough pork to meet domestic demand and that local products meet international standards. It also said the industry had plans to expand exports to neighbouring countries.

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Allowing more imported pork into the market could disrupt the balance between supply and demand, according to the association. It warned that local farmers, who are already facing high production costs and accumulated losses, could come under further financial pressure.

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Instead of importing pork, the association suggested that Thailand consider buying more US products that it does not produce in sufficient quantities, including feed maize, soybeans and soybean meal.

The association said Thailand currently sources more than 90% of these products from Brazil and suggested that some orders could be redirected to US suppliers.

It also raised concerns about ractopamine, a beta-agonist used in livestock production that is permitted under specified residue limits in the United States. The association said several countries had raised concerns about acceptable residue levels and the consumption of animal offal.

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The group argued that allowing US pork imports could create questions about consistency in Thailand’s rules, as domestic farmers have been instructed not to use beta-agonists in livestock production.

The association also called on the government to address the dispute over ractopamine residue limits dating back to 2012. It urged Thailand to submit an unconditional reservation on the relevant Codex standards.

The government had not publicly responded to the association’s statement at the time of reporting.

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