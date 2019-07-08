Thai parliament addresses low prices for farm produce | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thai parliament addresses low prices for farm produce

The new parliament has considered urgent motions on the low prices of farm goods and resolved to set up a 39 member extraordinary House committee to look into the the matter. The new Thai House of Representatives has deliberated 11 urgent motions lodged on the issue of low prices of farm goods.

Government and opposition MPs debated the low prices of rice, rubber, oil palm, longan, maize, coconut, sugarcane, onion and garlic as well as marine products.

The MPs pointed out various factors that reduce prices, including inadequate water, the high costs of production, the lowering of the prices by Chinese traders who have bought up large volumes of farm products and reducing the bargaining power of farmers and imports of unlimited volumes of farm goods.

The House of Representatives resolved to set up the extraordinary House committee to look into the problems and propose concrete solutions. The MPs called on the government to bring the Chinese traders under control.

The extraordinary House committee has 39 members, consisting of 20 government MPs and 19 opposition MPs and has been given a 60-days timeframe to work on the issue.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

International credit rating agency gives Thailand a BBB+ economic report card

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Thailand’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to “positive” from “stable” and upgraded the rating to BBB+.

The revision reflects increasing international economic confidence that lingering political risks are unlikely to derail “sound macroeconomic management”, according to the international credit rating agency, Fitch.

“This is demonstrated by the sustained strength of external and public finances over the past several years, which has resulted in greater resilience to macroeconomic and financial shocks.”

“A major political hurdle has been passed with the formation of a new civilian-led government following elections in March. Nevertheless, a degree of political uncertainty remains in the context of the stability of the new coalition government.”

The Thai baht has been one of the strongest performing emerging-market currencies against the US dollar throughout 2019, appreciating by over 4.5% as equity and debt inflows have increased, particularly during June.

Fitch expects the current account surplus to remain high relative to peers at 5.6% of GDP in 2019 and 4.9 per cent in 2020, “supported by tourism inflows and a goods surplus, despite slowing exports”.

Fitch forecasts growth to slow, as with other trade-dependent countries in the south east asian region. It expects Thailand’s GDP growth to ease to 3.3% in 2019 from 4.1% last year.

Read more of this story at The Nation

Residential projects launched in June up, but sale 15% lower than May

As many as 47 new residential projects were launched in Bangkok and its suburbs last month (June), 16 more than in May. This from the Agency for Real-Estate Affairs.

The projects combine 13,943 units worth a total of 57.25 billion baht, with per-unit prices averaging at 4.1 million baht, the survey added.

The sale of new projects launched in June was 15% less than in May, when 20% of the newly launched projects were sold, on average.

The firms that launched projects in June include Pruksa Real Estate, Chewathai, Lalin Property, Property Perfect, Supalai, AP (Thailand), Areeya Property, Sansiri, and Eastern Star Real Estate.

SOURCE: The Nation

Singapore’s exports crash in June, the biggest drop in 6 years

Edited from The Straits Times – Asian News Network

Singapore’s exports have crashed by double digits for the fourth straight month. June’s figures show shipments in the key electronics sector sinking by 32%. This is the biggest year-on-year drop since shipments sank 33.2 per cent in February 2013.

It is also sharply below analysts’ expectations of a 9.6% plunge, according to a consensus of forecasts in a Bloomberg poll.

The dismal export figures and second-quarter growth data raise the prospect of a monetary policy easing for Singapore later this year, according to analysts.

Maybank economists state in a report that, given the current recession risks and softer core inflation, they expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease the appreciation slope of the Singapore dollar in October.

Analysts in the electronic sector warn that, within the chip manufacturing segment, they’ve already seen many downbeat assessments from chipmakers, equipment makers, cutting their sales forecast for the first time in four years.

An ING economist for Asia, Prakash Sakpal, says that Singapore was not alone in posting poor export performance.

“South Korea and Taiwan are suffering from this as well, although Singapore seems to be hit a bit harder than other economies.”

Singapore’s exports to its top 10 markets fell in June, except to the US. Leading the decline were falling shipments to Hong Kong, China and Europe.

Trending