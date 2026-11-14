Thai investigators have asked Google and Apple to remove illegal loan apps from their app stores in Thailand unless the apps belong to one of eight companies licensed by the Bank of Thailand, the agency said yesterday, November 13. The request targets unlicensed lenders accused of using borrowers’ phone contacts and photos to shame them into paying.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) sent the list of the eight licensed digital personal loan providers to Google’s representative in Thailand and to Apple South Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. It asked both companies to check the loan apps on Google Play and the App Store against that list and to take down any app not run by one of the eight, so that more borrowers are not harmed.

According to the DSI, the apps make borrowers allow access to the data on their phones, including saved phone numbers and photos, before they lend any money. Borrowers’ personal details were later posted publicly to embarrass them, while debt collectors made harassing calls to them and to other people whose numbers were on their phones.

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Under Thai rules, any company offering digital personal loans needs a licence from the Bank of Thailand, and the central bank publishes the names of the companies that hold one. The DSI said only eight private operators hold that licence and are in business.

The DSI also said it will work with the Bank of Thailand on measures to stop this kind of lending, particularly on digital platforms, and is considering urgent action under the Special Investigation Act of 2004.

The request follows earlier efforts to block unlicensed lenders. In May, Deputy Digital Economy and Society Minister Boonthida Somchai said the Bank of Thailand had sent the ministry 79 apps for court-ordered blocking between February 2025 and May 20 this year, and that the ministry had asked the court to suspend 57 of them.

Police are also carrying out a nationwide crackdown on illegal lending ordered by the national police chief, and on October 21 cyber police arrested six men in Phitsanulok over an alleged illegal lending network handling more than 10 million baht a month.

Anyone in Thailand can check whether a lender is licensed on the Bank of Thailand website before downloading a loan app. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has said that people tricked into paying deposits or fees to such apps can report it to the government’s 24-hour 1441 anti-online scam hotline.

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