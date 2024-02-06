Thai finance minister urges bank of Thailand to lower policy rate

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 09:27, 06 February 2024| Updated: 09:33, 06 February 2024
51 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bank of Thailand
Photo courtesy of Bank of Thailand

The Deputy Finance Minister, Julapun Amornvivat, called on the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to consider lowering its policy rate. The request comes in a bid to alleviate the strain on the public, taking into account the impact of the policy rate on individuals rather than solely focusing on financial stability.

Julapun argues for a harmonious approach, stating that “fiscal and monetary policies must go together,” amid government efforts to bolster a slow economic recovery. The robust fundamentals of the banking system should be taken into account during the central bank’s policy review today, February 6, he added.

Last year’s economic growth slowdown was confirmed by both the Fiscal Policy Office and the Bank of Thailand. To counteract this, the government is seeking to implement short-term stimulus measures, such as the 10,000-baht (US$279) digital wallet handout, to help boost the economy.

Furthermore, Julapun suggests that legislation around the issuing of a 500-billion-baht (US$13.9 billion) loan bill to finance the digital wallet handout scheme should be considered by the government.

Related news

“The rate is too high considering the spending power of Thais at the moment.”

His argument for lower interest rates is strengthened by the continued drop in inflation for the fourth consecutive month, partially due to lower energy costs and rising household debt. He added that people are more focused on resolving their debt issues rather than spending.

The economic recovery appears to be more beneficial to high-income groups, while low-income groups are left to accrue more debt. This observation has been highlighted by Julapun, who also commented on the digital wallet scheme reported by Bangkok Post.

The scheme, promised by the Pheu Thai Party during last year’s campaign to provide a 10,000-baht handout to all Thais aged 16 and above, has faced criticism from academics and economists, particularly around whether high-income individuals and those with private wealth should be included.

The eligibility criteria were later revised to include individuals earning less than 70,000 baht (US$1,958) per month and those with less than 500,000 baht (US$13,986) in bank deposits.

Business News

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Court cancels Elon Musk’s $56billion pay deal

Published: 13:16, 05 February 2024

Labour costs outpace revenue growth in Thai tourism sector

Published: 11:04, 05 February 2024

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series boasts strong pre-orders in Thailand

Published: 10:54, 05 February 2024

Thailand’s Land Bridge project eyed as foreign investment magnet

Published: 10:38, 05 February 2024