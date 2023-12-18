Thai feed millers gain sustainable soybean insight at US led conference

PHOTO: via Donnie Rosie FROM: Unsplash.com

A pivotal conference held last Friday by the Thailand Feed Mill Association (TFMA) saw US experts educating local businesses on the principles of sustainable soybean production. This collaborative event with the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) was aptly named Strategic Insights into Sustainable Practices: A Conclave for Agricultural Stakeholders and Feed Millers.

The primary objective was to facilitate knowledge transfer and networking among stakeholders, underscoring the importance of sustainable sourcing across the value chain.

TFMA’s president, Pornsil Patchrintanakul, expressed…

“Thai animal feed producers are primed and receptive to the global shift towards the manufacturing of eco-friendly products. Adding on, the significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of US soybeans compared to other proteins like peas, chickpeas, and broad beans from different origins.”

He was confident that the expertise and knowledge gathered from the conference could be beneficially utilised in the production of various other animal feed types.

The USSEC’s dedication to sustainability was primarily highlighted through its US Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) certification. The conference shed light on the impressive increase in SSAP adoption in Southeast Asia, which skyrocketed from 19% in 2019 to a staggering 80% this year.

Sustainable sourcing

Thailand is a significant importer of soybean seeds and soybean meals, bringing in nearly six million tonnes per year. However, Pornsil emphasised that a greater focus should be placed on the sustainable sourcing of these raw materials, rather than merely considering their price.

In related news, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to persuade top Japanese car manufacturers to invest in Thailand’s burgeoning electronic vehicle (EV) industry and boarded a plane to Japan yesterday. The visit, marking his first to Japan since his tenure as prime minister began, coincides with the 50 Years of the Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Commemorative Summit.

Accompanying the 61 year old Thai premier on this trip are several Cabinet ministers, including Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.