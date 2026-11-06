Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes
Photo via THAI Cargo

Thai Airways apologised for delays at its inbound cargo warehouse at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and pledged to clear the backlog and improve warehouse operations.

The disruption involving Thai Airways’ cargo division, THAI Cargo, came to public attention after shipping companies, freight forwarders and business operators complained on social media.

Some operators said they had been unable to collect shipments that had arrived at the warehouse as early as October 10. Others reported financial losses, while some factories were reportedly forced to suspend production because materials needed for manufacturing remained stuck in the warehouse.

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The complaints prompted the Airports of Thailand (AOT) and relevant parties to hold a meeting on November 5 to discuss the causes of the delays and possible solutions.

Thai Airways cargo warehouse Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via THAI Cargo

The reported causes included a backlog linked to staff shortages during flooding, as well as problems with warehouse management systems.

During the meeting, Thai Airways said it had been adding staff and equipment since November 1. The airline also planned to install 100 additional WiFi units across the warehouse and develop an application to track cargo locations in real time. Shipments that arrived before October 23 would be prioritised for clearance.

The Thai Airfreight Forwarders Association (TAFA) urged Thai Airways to issue an official statement explaining the disruption and apologising to affected parties. The association said shipping companies and freight forwarders needed the document to explain the situation to their customers.

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Following the meeting, Thai Airways published an apology and an update on its plans to address the backlog on its Facebook page on November 5.

THAI Cargo complaint
Photo via THAI Cargo

The airline said inbound air cargo volumes had increased steadily, leaving many unit load devices (ULDs) waiting to be broken down and moved into storage. This had delayed the delivery of some shipments.

Thai Airways apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers, partner airlines and operators, and outlined four measures to address the situation.

The first measure involves adding support staff and forklifts to speed up the breakdown, storage and delivery of cargo, while prioritising shipments for collection.

Cargo Thai Airways
Photo via Facebook/ Lux Tid Pro – เที่ยวให้ถูก กินให้คุ้ม

Second, the airline is working with AOT to identify additional temporary storage space and reduce congestion inside the warehouse while maintaining safety standards.

Third, THAI Cargo plans to introduce a warehouse management system to monitor and manage the status of each stage of warehouse operations.

Finally, the airline plans to encourage operators to use AOT’s Cargo Clearhouse system to speed up shipment deliveries.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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