Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes

Thai Airways apologised for delays at its inbound cargo warehouse at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and pledged to clear the backlog and improve warehouse operations.

The disruption involving Thai Airways’ cargo division, THAI Cargo, came to public attention after shipping companies, freight forwarders and business operators complained on social media.

Some operators said they had been unable to collect shipments that had arrived at the warehouse as early as October 10. Others reported financial losses, while some factories were reportedly forced to suspend production because materials needed for manufacturing remained stuck in the warehouse.

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The complaints prompted the Airports of Thailand (AOT) and relevant parties to hold a meeting on November 5 to discuss the causes of the delays and possible solutions.

The reported causes included a backlog linked to staff shortages during flooding, as well as problems with warehouse management systems.

During the meeting, Thai Airways said it had been adding staff and equipment since November 1. The airline also planned to install 100 additional WiFi units across the warehouse and develop an application to track cargo locations in real time. Shipments that arrived before October 23 would be prioritised for clearance.

The Thai Airfreight Forwarders Association (TAFA) urged Thai Airways to issue an official statement explaining the disruption and apologising to affected parties. The association said shipping companies and freight forwarders needed the document to explain the situation to their customers.

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Following the meeting, Thai Airways published an apology and an update on its plans to address the backlog on its Facebook page on November 5.

The airline said inbound air cargo volumes had increased steadily, leaving many unit load devices (ULDs) waiting to be broken down and moved into storage. This had delayed the delivery of some shipments.

Thai Airways apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers, partner airlines and operators, and outlined four measures to address the situation.

The first measure involves adding support staff and forklifts to speed up the breakdown, storage and delivery of cargo, while prioritising shipments for collection.

Second, the airline is working with AOT to identify additional temporary storage space and reduce congestion inside the warehouse while maintaining safety standards.

Third, THAI Cargo plans to introduce a warehouse management system to monitor and manage the status of each stage of warehouse operations.

Finally, the airline plans to encourage operators to use AOT’s Cargo Clearhouse system to speed up shipment deliveries.

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