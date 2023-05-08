Thai business leaders’ wishlist for first 100 days under new government

Business executives are contemplating Thailand’s prospects for the first 100 days under a new administration as the election approaches. Key areas of focus for the incoming government include the appointment of suitable ministers and the prioritisation of business sector policies.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, the 42-year-old chairman of industrial developer WHA Group, emphasises the importance of appointing knowledgeable and capable ministers to navigate Thailand through various economic challenges. She also stressed the need for policies that extend beyond promoting populism.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, the chief executive of Nok Air, expects the new government to remove barriers that inhibit the flow of tourists. Industry leaders in various sectors, including telecoms and energy, have outlined their priorities and expectations for the new government to address.

Investors and business executives from around the world are watching the election closely, with some waiting for the outcome before making decisions on investment and business expansion in Thailand. Efforts to tackle the cost of living, boost SME capabilities and incentivise investments are some of the measures the new government should focus on to ensure enduring economic growth and resilience, reports Bangkok Post.

