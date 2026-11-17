Thai Airways narrowed its shortlist for a new chief executive from six candidates to three, with the airline’s board expected to make an official appointment by the end of December.

The recruitment process follows the departure of former CEO Chai Eamsiri in October, after the airline faced flight disruptions and delayed baggage amid flooding and staff shortages at the end of September.

Chai is also reportedly under investigation over an alleged order of 860,000 bottles of wine worth more than 800 million baht from a single supplier.

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Samrit Samniang, a director and member of the airline’s executive committee, was appointed acting CEO while the recruitment process continues.

According to MGR Online, six candidates were interviewed and presented their management plans on October 18. The nomination committee subsequently selected three candidates, who have undergone assessment tests conducted by an international human resources consultancy hired by the airline.

The shortlisted candidates are Warangkana Luerojwong, from Thai Airways’ aviation business unit; former chief commercial officer Korakot Chatasingha; and chief technical officer Cherdphan Chotikhun.

The airline is expected to appoint its new CEO by the end of December, with the successful candidate scheduled to take up the position on January 1. The timing is intended to allow a management handover before the current management team’s terms end later that month.

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According to MGR Online, Warangkana joined Thai Airways in 1997 and has worked across several departments, including ground services, catering, cargo and ground equipment.

Korakot has a background in sales and revenue management, while Cherdphan’s experience is in engineering and aviation safety standards.

The appointment comes as Thai Airways continues its recovery under its rehabilitation plan and works to expand its fleet.

The airline also faced several operational and service challenges in recent weeks. On November 16, a flight from Munich to Bangkok was diverted to New Delhi following a technical issue.

About a week earlier, Thai Airways confirmed that passenger data had been exposed after its booking platform was accessed without authorisation.

Another flight diversion was reported around two weeks ago, when a Thai Airways aircraft returned to Shanghai after a crack was discovered in a cockpit window.

Meanwhile, the airline and relevant agencies are working to address a backlog in Thai Airways’ cargo operations following complaints from shipping companies, freight forwarders and business operators.