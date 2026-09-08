CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

The future of the Airport Rail Link train in Bangkok remains uncertain after the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) and CP Group’s Asia Era One failed to reach an agreement at a meeting yesterday, September 7.

Asia Era One, a company under Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, first sought to terminate its contract for the three-airport high-speed rail project in July. The company cited unfulfilled contractual conditions that it said prevented it from continuing the project.

The three-airport rail project was designed to connect Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport and U-Tapao International Airport in Chon Buri.

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The project forms part of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development programme, which aims to promote business and investment in eastern Thailand.

The Airport Rail Link, which connects Suvarnabhumi Airport with central Bangkok, forms part of the project and could be affected if the contract is terminated. The train is used by tourists as well as residents living in Bangkok’s suburbs who rely on it for their daily commutes.

The government therefore asked SRT and EECO to negotiate with CP Group in an effort to maintain the three-airport rail project.

The first negotiation meeting in August ended without an agreement, with CP Group reaffirming its intention to terminate the contract at the end of September.

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The Ministry of Transport subsequently announced that operation of the Airport Rail Link would come under SRT supervision. Officials nevertheless asked Asia Era One to continue operating the service temporarily to allow for a smooth handover both for the Airport Rail Link and the high-speed train project.

At yesterday’s meeting, SRT proposed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would extend Asia Era One’s operation of the Airport Rail Link for four months.

The proposed extension was intended to cover the period in which the EEC Policy Committee is expected to meet and complete its work on amendments to the joint-investment contract for the three-airport rail project.

According to MGR Online, Asia Era One did not accept the proposal at the meeting. Its representatives said the offer would have to be considered by senior management with authority to make the decision.

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A follow-up meeting was scheduled for today, September 8, with SRT expecting to receive Asia Era One’s response.

Aside from the uncertainty surrounding the contract, Airport Rail Link passengers also experienced a service disruption. Trains are currently operating every 15 minutes rather than the usual nine-minute frequency.

Asia Era One has not disclosed the reason for the reduced frequency or announced when normal operations will resume. Shuttle buses and diesel trains are provided to help ease congestion and crowding at stations.

Several passengers posted complaints on the Airport Rail Link’s official Facebook page, with many suspecting that the upcoming end of the operating contract is connected to the service disruption.

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