CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 11:44 AM
2 minutes read
CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service | Thaiger
Photo by Surachet Shotivaranon via Canva

The future of the Airport Rail Link train in Bangkok remains uncertain after the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) and CP Group’s Asia Era One failed to reach an agreement at a meeting yesterday, September 7.

Asia Era One, a company under Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, first sought to terminate its contract for the three-airport high-speed rail project in July. The company cited unfulfilled contractual conditions that it said prevented it from continuing the project.

The three-airport rail project was designed to connect Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport and U-Tapao International Airport in Chon Buri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project forms part of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development programme, which aims to promote business and investment in eastern Thailand.

Airport Rail Link train Bangkok
Photo by MJ_Prototype via Getty Images

The Airport Rail Link, which connects Suvarnabhumi Airport with central Bangkok, forms part of the project and could be affected if the contract is terminated. The train is used by tourists as well as residents living in Bangkok’s suburbs who rely on it for their daily commutes.

The government therefore asked SRT and EECO to negotiate with CP Group in an effort to maintain the three-airport rail project.

The first negotiation meeting in August ended without an agreement, with CP Group reaffirming its intention to terminate the contract at the end of September.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Transport subsequently announced that operation of the Airport Rail Link would come under SRT supervision. Officials nevertheless asked Asia Era One to continue operating the service temporarily to allow for a smooth handover both for the Airport Rail Link and the high-speed train project.

Train from Suvarnabhumi Airport to central Bangkok
Photo by Nuttaphol via Getty Images

At yesterday’s meeting, SRT proposed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would extend Asia Era One’s operation of the Airport Rail Link for four months.

The proposed extension was intended to cover the period in which the EEC Policy Committee is expected to meet and complete its work on amendments to the joint-investment contract for the three-airport rail project.

According to MGR Online, Asia Era One did not accept the proposal at the meeting. Its representatives said the offer would have to be considered by senior management with authority to make the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

A follow-up meeting was scheduled for today, September 8, with SRT expecting to receive Asia Era One’s response.

Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station
Photo by Arkadij Schell via Getty Images

Aside from the uncertainty surrounding the contract, Airport Rail Link passengers also experienced a service disruption. Trains are currently operating every 15 minutes rather than the usual nine-minute frequency.

Asia Era One has not disclosed the reason for the reduced frequency or announced when normal operations will resume. Shuttle buses and diesel trains are provided to help ease congestion and crowding at stations.

Several passengers posted complaints on the Airport Rail Link’s official Facebook page, with many suspecting that the upcoming end of the operating contract is connected to the service disruption.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Thailand News
New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | Thaiger Business News

New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers

3 minutes ago
CP Group&#8217;s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service | Thaiger Business News

CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

9 minutes ago
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger News

Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

54 minutes ago
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

1 hour ago
Bangkok&#8217;s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

1 hour ago
Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

2 hours ago
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger Phuket News

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

2 hours ago
Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash

2 hours ago
Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

2 hours ago
Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days

2 hours ago
Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land

18 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre | Thaiger Crime News

2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre

18 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

18 hours ago
CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final | Thaiger Phuket News

CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final

19 hours ago
Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings

20 hours ago
Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance | Thaiger Crime News

Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance

21 hours ago
Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge

21 hours ago
Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt

21 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Jakarta flights as ash shuts eight Indonesian airports | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Airways cancels Jakarta flights as ash shuts eight Indonesian airports

21 hours ago
Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction

22 hours ago
Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces

22 hours ago
Family reports caretaker after CCTV captures abuses on bedridden mother | Thaiger Crime News

Family reports caretaker after CCTV captures abuses on bedridden mother

22 hours ago
Thai inflation quickens to 2.53% on rising fuel and food costs | Thaiger Economy News

Thai inflation quickens to 2.53% on rising fuel and food costs

22 hours ago
Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt

22 hours ago
US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending | Thaiger Pattaya News

US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsBusiness News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 11:44 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.