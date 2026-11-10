Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 1:36 PM
2 minutes read
Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season
Photo via Facebook: Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thailand’s tourism industry has raised concerns over cargo backlogs and congestion at Suvarnabhumi Airport, warning that management problems could affect traveller confidence and tourism revenue during the year-end high season.

Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said yesterday, November 9, that the private sector was deeply concerned about the airport’s readiness for the final two months of 2026.

He said the problem went beyond overcrowding, pointing to weaknesses in the wider airport management system, including airlines, immigration checks, baggage handling and ground transport.

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Reports of cargo backlogs at Suvarnabhumi have added to concerns about the airport’s overall readiness for heavier traffic during the year-end tourism season.

Delayed baggage Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพอากาศไทย Royal Thai Air Force

Adith identified three main risks: declining tourist confidence, higher operating costs for businesses and reduced competitiveness in the tourism industry.

He warned that long queues and poor arrival experiences could discourage international visitors from returning to Thailand. Tour operators, hotels and transport companies could also face additional labour costs and disrupted schedules when passengers experience delays.

Airport congestion could further limit the country’s ability to accommodate additional flights, potentially affecting tourism revenue.

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However, Adith said any estimate of financial losses would require reliable data on immigration waiting times, flight delays, baggage backlogs and logistics costs.

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Thai Airways baggage claim delay
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

To address the problems, ATTA proposed setting up a central airport operations centre bringing together Airports of Thailand (AOT), immigration police, airlines, ground handling operators and private businesses.

The centre would monitor airport operations in real time, allowing the agencies involved to identify problems and coordinate immediate responses.

Adith also called for more immigration officers, passport control capacity, baggage handling resources and better management of passenger transfers during peak travel periods.

He said airports already have advance flight information that could be used to predict busy periods and allocate staff more effectively.

The association also wants clear performance targets covering waiting times, flight punctuality, baggage collection and the movement of passengers through the airport, with results monitored and reported regularly.

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Adith stressed that Thailand needs to shift from responding to airport disruptions after they occur to preventing them through better planning, data analysis and early warning systems.

Tourism operators warn that congestion at Suvarnabhumi Airport could affect traveller confidence and revenue during Thailand&apos;s high season.
Photo via Facebook: Suvarnabhumi Airport

His concerns follow reports from November 5 and 6 of cargo backlogs at Thai Airways’ Suvarnabhumi warehouse and restrictions imposed by cargo airlines on accepting certain types of shipments.

The latest reports suggest that cargo handling problems have not been fully resolved, adding to concerns about the airport’s readiness for the high season.

The issue is not new. In September, the Thai Chamber of Commerce raised concerns about persistent air cargo congestion at Suvarnabhumi, citing limited warehouse space, staffing constraints, equipment limitations and operating procedures.

The chamber called for coordinated improvements across the cargo handling system, warning that the bottlenecks could affect Thailand’s trade and economic competitiveness.

Adith said Thailand still had opportunities to generate substantial tourism revenue during the remaining high-season months of 2026, but the country’s ability to accommodate visitors was becoming a greater concern than demand for travel itself.

He warned that recurring problems during busy periods could affect visitor satisfaction, tourist spending and Thailand’s reputation as a destination.

With international tourism increasingly dependent on service quality and travel convenience, Adith said the airport’s performance was not simply an operational issue but a matter of national competitiveness.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 1:36 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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