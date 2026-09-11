CP-linked firm wants 240m baht, no legal action to keep Airport Link running

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) rejected four conditions proposed by CP Group-affiliated Asia Era One for extending Airport Rail Link operations, but plans to resolve the issue before the end of September. The railway authority said it would ensure the service remains available after the current contract ends.

Asia Era One, the private contractor responsible for the three-airport high-speed rail project, sought to terminate its contract in July and expected the termination to be approved by the end of September.

Under the company’s plan, Airport Rail Link, as part of the project, would end operations immediately when the contract is terminated.

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The SRT, Transport Ministry and relevant departments have held several meetings to discuss the matter and encourage the private company to continue operating the project. However, CP Group maintained its position on terminating the contract.

The SRT therefore began preparing for the handover of the Airport Rail Link and high-speed rail project to prevent disruption to public transport services and minimise the impact on passengers.

The SRT requested that Asia Era One extend Airport Rail Link operations for four months, until the end of this year, to allow a smooth transfer. After consulting its parent company, Asia Era One submitted four conditions to the SRT yesterday, September 10.

According to Thai Post, the conditions are:

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60 million baht monthly subsidy for four months, totalling 240 million baht

No legal action over the high-speed rail project, or Asia Era One can immediately halt ARL operations

Return of the operational security deposit

Return of trains and equipment in their existing condition

SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng said the railway authority could not accept the proposed conditions. He said the requested 240 million baht subsidy was a figure proposed by the private company.

Anan also rejected the condition concerning legal action, saying it was not possible to reserve the SRT’s right to take legal action.

Regarding the return of the train sets, Anan said detailed inspections would be carried out to assess their condition before the transfer.

The SRT maintains its original position that Asia Era One must continue operating the Airport Rail Link during the interim period.

According to MGR Online, a further discussion with the project’s management committee was scheduled for today, September 11. The SRT said it aims to resolve the issue by the end of September and assured the public that Airport Rail Link services would continue after the current contract ends.