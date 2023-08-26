Siriraj Hospital partners with Cariva to bolster Thailand’s medical AI ecosystem

Image by PhonlamaiPhoto's Images

Siriraj Hospital‘s Faculty of Medicine, under Mahidol University, is partnering with local artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Cariva (Thailand), to utilise AI technology in enhancing medical treatment and developing innovative medical products and services. This collaboration is aimed at solidifying Thailand’s reputation as a medical hub and facilitating the export of AI-driven healthcare innovations to the Asia-Pacific region.

Dr Apichat Asavamongkolkul, the faculty dean at the hospital, underscored the potential of AI during the memorandum of understanding signed with Cariva. Apichat believes that the integration of AI into their services can help address a shortage of physicians, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve medical treatment by offering personalised care. The partnership also envisages nurturing medical AI and medtech start-ups.

Dr Cherdchai Nopmaneejumruslers, the deputy dean for service innovation and organisational values, asserted that the project would contribute to strengthening the AI medical ecosystem in Thailand. By automating certain tasks, AI can assist medical staff who are burdened with excessive workloads.

The collaboration encompasses four projects, including the creation of “SiCAR Ai Lab”, a platform for testing and developing medical AI. This lab will provide Thai start-ups with the opportunity to develop more efficient medical AI, improving health diagnosis outcomes and reinforcing the medical AI ecosystem.

The second project involves Mahidol University’s Radiology Department developing “RAD Scan” AI, capable of reading and analysing images such as tumours. This AI, developed by Cariva, can measure the mass of organs and tumours and generate 3D images, thus reducing preparation time for medical staff.

Siwadol Matayakul, the CEO and co-founder of Cariva (Thailand) Co, stated that the partnership with Siriraj would aid the commercialisation of their product in the market. He added that the RAD Scan AI, developed using foreign data, would be adapted to better suit the data of local patients.

Another project involves the Siriraj Genomics Centre launching new products, including NanoPGx, a nanopore-based pharmacogenomics offering. This high-precision process can analyse genes with potential for medicine allergies on a population-independent basis, making it suitable for both locals and foreigners.

Lastly, the Center for Value Driven Care (VDC), an R&D centre owned by the faculty, aims to develop innovation and link knowledge from Siriraj medical expertise with new technological advances. This centre can expand to include AI medical incubation and accelerator programmes.

Cariva, which counts AI and Robotics Ventures Co Ltd (ARV), a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production, as an investor, aims to become a unicorn start-up by 2028, reports Bangkok Post.

