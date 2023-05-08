Singapore aims to shed stopover status and hit pre-pandemic tourist numbers by 2024

Singapore tourism

Australians, Bryan and Christine Mansfield were delighted to start their three-day holiday in Singapore, marking the beginning of their golden jubilee celebrations delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other tourists, Singapore was their first foreign destination since 2020 when the pandemic halted international travel. Although Singapore served as a layover before proceeding to their main destinations within the Southeast Asian region, the city-state’s futuristic architecture and cleanliness impressed the visitors.

Owing to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and increasing visitor arrivals, industry experts predict that tourist numbers will reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024. In Q1 2023, Singapore recorded 2.91 million visitor arrivals, with 1.02 million visitors in March alone. If the numbers continue to rise, experts forecast tourist arrivals to be between 12 million and 14 million, surpassing 2022’s 6.31 million figure but still below the record 19.1 million visitors in 2019. However, the average length of stay in Q1 2023 was only 3.97 days, slightly higher than 2019’s average of 3.36.

The pandemic has also led to changes in tourists’ travel patterns, with travellers opting for one-country holidays instead of multiple destinations. This development will impact countries like Singapore, which many tourists regard as a stopover, despite the city-state’s efforts to project itself as a worthy destination. Additionally, Singapore’s tourism industry faces challenges from other Asian countries, such as Japan and Thailand, which are planning to construct their own integrated resorts (IRs) and casinos.

To remain on the list of the world’s top destinations, Singapore needs to promote itself better, package attractions collectively, and ensure its offerings provide visitors with great experiences. Amid changes in the tourism scene, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) focusing on redefining the destination, reconnecting with fans and reinventing the industry in a timely. As travel habits change post-pandemic, the tourism industry must adapt. Moreover, travellers are environmentally conscious and increasingly prioritising mental health and well-being.

Considering the land constraints limiting Singapore’s ability to build mega-attractions, constant renewal of attractions is essential. Packaging and marketing Singapore’s heritage and culture better will further differentiate the country from its neighbours. Furthermore, enhancing the country’s image as a wellness hub will enhance its appeal as a destination.

In September, STB is set to launch a refreshed marketing campaign under the “Passion Made Possible” tagline after retiring the “SingapoReimagine” campaign. It will highlight unique experiences available only in Singapore, positioning the city-state as an attractive place to visit, reports Channel News Asia.