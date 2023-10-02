Siam Piwat’s ambitious goal: 100% renewable energy by 2030

Photo: nannymcphee.co.uk

Siam Piwat Group, a pioneer in Thailand’s real estate and retail sector, is making strides towards sustainability by seeking diverse collaborations. The group has set an ambitious target to shift all its properties to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

According to the group’s chief operating officer, Naratipe Ruttapradid, Siam Piwat is reinforcing its leadership in sustainable world-class destination development through these partnerships. They aim to forge meaningful connections between businesses, people, society and the environment.

“Siam Piwat has long earned recognition from numerous world-class brands for its steadfast commitment to sustainable principles and practices. Guided by our vision to enhance the well-being of society and elevate the quality of life, we are dedicated to leveraging our business as a platform of opportunities for nurturing individual capabilities,” Naratipe remarked.

The group is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding with global brands focused on sustainability by early next year. Their ambitious goal is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Singh Intrachooto, a consultant and sustainability expert who has advised Siam Piwat for over ten years, affirmed the group’s commitment to robust environmental practices. “Siam Piwat has long been at the forefront of sustainability initiatives. Having served as a consultant to Siam Piwat for over a decade, I can affirm it is a private enterprise committed to concrete and robust environmental practices, consistently aligning with or even exceeding internationally recognised standards,” he said.

Siam Piwat has initiated several green projects, including transforming shopping centres into learning centres for sustainability and publishing Kheo Siam, a publication addressing global environmental issues.

Energy Conservation

Siam Piwat prioritises environmental stewardship in its core business operations, focusing on energy conservation and energy efficiency. The group has installed rooftop solar panels at its Iconsiam mall, generating over one million kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by around 550 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) each year.

In collaboration with Gunkul Engineering Plc, Siam Piwat developed a large rooftop solar panel system at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. This project generates over 4.8 kWh per year, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 4,300 tCO2e annually.

Siam Piwat is working with clean energy organisations in Thailand, including SCG Cleanergy Co and B.Grimm Power, to procure renewable energy. The group aims to diminish dependence on electricity derived from fossil fuels. By 2026, the group plans for renewable energy to constitute 30% of total electricity consumption across all properties. By 2030, the group aims for 100% renewable energy usage, joining the RE100, a global pact of corporations committed to full usage of renewable energy.

Waste Management

Addressing Thailand’s waste management challenges, Siam Piwat promotes resource efficiency through a circular economy model. Their initiative, the “360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste”, includes a recycling collection centre that collects and sorts clean waste for recycling or upcycling. Siam Piwat has set a target to divert 50% of its waste away from landfills by 2030.

In response to electronic waste (e-waste) challenges, Siam Piwat partnered with Synnex for the “Trusted by Synnex E-Waste” project, establishing e-waste collection points at Siam Paragon.

Follow us on :













Siam Piwat is also committed to developing Pathumwan into a smart ecosystem. This initiative, in collaboration with Assoc Prof Niramon Serisakul, aims to turn Pathumwan into a model for smart ecosystems. Pathumwan, a district in the heart of Bangkok, is home to a diverse array of shopping centres, department stores, educational institutions, and offices reported Bangkok Post.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.