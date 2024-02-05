Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series boasts strong pre-orders in Thailand

Thai Samsung Electronics’ Vice-President of Mobile Experience, Sitthichoke Nopchinabutr, expressed confidence in the company’s position in Thailand’s competitive smartphone segment. This follows the recent launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Sitthichoke revealed that the volume of pre-orders for the S24 series places Thailand among the top five markets globally. Moreover, it leads to Southeast Asia and Oceania. The impressive demand for the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra models signifies the country’s growing interest in generative AI technology.

Sitthichoke further optimistically projected the generative AI market in Thailand to hit a worth of US$1 billion by 2030. He expressed that while Gen Z consumers are already familiar with AI technology, he expects Gen X and Baby Boomers to soon recognise its benefits.

Preliminary data shows that 49% of millennials and Gen Z users are drawn to the photo editing assistant feature in the new models. Additionally, 40% value the live translate and note assistant features.

However, a report by market researcher GFK indicates that local smartphone sales have dipped from 12.3 million units in 2022 to 10.7 million in 2023. This decrease is reflected in the value of smartphone sales, which fell from US$3.7 billion in 2022 to US$3.5 billion last year.

Nonetheless, Sitthichoke remains positive, anticipating the premium smartphone market value to outstrip that of non-premium smartphones in the coming year. Further, Samsung intends to introduce AI-enabled tablets next month.

Market analyst at IDC Thailand, Apirat Ratanavichit, echoed Sitthichoke’s optimism. He forecasts continued growth for the premium smartphone segment following a strong performance in 2023.

“We think Thai consumers are keen to upgrade to a new device soon after launch, particularly when deals are attractive.”

Apirat also commended Samsung‘s ability to tap into consumer enthusiasm for AI and its successful incorporation into everyday use. He noted that while the AI features attract tech enthusiasts, the latest flagship models continue to appeal to general consumers.

However, Apirat highlighted Samsung’s A-Series models as a critical factor in determining the company’s market position in terms of volume. The performance of these models, which constitute the bulk of Samsung’s shipments, will be instrumental in the company’s local market ranking, reported Bangkok Post.