Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade

The financial markets are affected by not only the economic indicators and corporate performance but also the sentiments of investors. Every day on the trading markets, people decide whether they want to seek risk or avoid it. It is called risk-on and risk-off sentiment.

It is very useful for traders to understand which one of these is prevailing at a particular time because it helps in analyzing trading signals and gaining insight into why certain asset classes move the way they do.

What Is Risk-On and Risk-Off?

The risk-on strategy is one that develops in a period where investors have positive expectations about the economy and the markets. In times like these, the trader is willing to take more risk to earn more profits.

Risk-off behavior is created by growing uncertainty. Issues such as geopolitical conflict, slowing economies, inflation worries, or anything unexpected in the markets usually make investors gravitate towards safer investments.

An understanding of the differences between these two approaches can be an advantage before taking up any investment.

Assets That Often Reflect Market Sentiment

However, as the market sentiment moves towards risk-taking, there is a different kind of response from the financial instruments than when the market sentiment is characterized by risk aversion.

Risk-On Assets

When traders become optimistic about future prospects, they are more likely to invest in:

Indexes like US500, US100, US30

Technology shares and growth stocks

Commodity currencies (AUD, NZD)

Economic industrial commodities

Risk-Off Assets

As uncertainty increases, investors generally seek investments in:

Gold (XAU/USD)

Japanese yen (JPY)

US dollar (USD)

Defensive instruments

Key Correlations Traders May Watch

Equities and Gold

Relationships between stock markets and gold are one of the most widely watched pairs in the trading world. Whenever the market sentiment is favorable, stock indices are likely to attract funds, while gold might become less popular. Otherwise, gold may become more attractive for trades as a means of protection.

US Dollar and Risk Aversion

The US dollar often appreciates amid periods of market turmoil, primarily because of its critical position in the international financial system. With a decrease in risk appetite, traders tend to allocate money in USD-based assets. According to the usual approach, an appreciating dollar implies weak stock indices and increased interest in the safe haven.

Japanese Yen as a Trading Currency

The Japanese yen has usually been considered a classic currency. Amidst unfavorable market conditions, some people prefer to cut risks by allocating money into Japanese yen. It often leads to depreciation of currency pairs like USD/JPY.

Building a Bigger Market Picture

Most traders focus on only one chart. But markets are all connected to each other, and market sentiment always spreads across asset classes at the same time. Watching stocks, foreign exchange markets, commodities, and precious metals together may help you get a better feel of the overall market atmosphere before making any trading decisions.

Thanks to multi-assets CFD trading, live market analysis, and advanced trading capabilities offered by JustMarkets, traders will be able to analyze market sentiment across the globe from one place. Knowing what type of markets you are dealing with is not going to make your trading successful; but it will help you trade with the market.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.