Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 23, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade | Thaiger

The financial markets are affected by not only the economic indicators and corporate performance but also the sentiments of investors. Every day on the trading markets, people decide whether they want to seek risk or avoid it. It is called risk-on and risk-off sentiment.

It is very useful for traders to understand which one of these is prevailing at a particular time because it helps in analyzing trading signals and gaining insight into why certain asset classes move the way they do.

What Is Risk-On and Risk-Off?

The risk-on strategy is one that develops in a period where investors have positive expectations about the economy and the markets. In times like these, the trader is willing to take more risk to earn more profits.

Risk-off behavior is created by growing uncertainty. Issues such as geopolitical conflict, slowing economies, inflation worries, or anything unexpected in the markets usually make investors gravitate towards safer investments.

An understanding of the differences between these two approaches can be an advantage before taking up any investment.

Assets That Often Reflect Market Sentiment

However, as the market sentiment moves towards risk-taking, there is a different kind of response from the financial instruments than when the market sentiment is characterized by risk aversion.

Risk-On Assets

When traders become optimistic about future prospects, they are more likely to invest in:

Related Articles
  • Indexes like US500, US100, US30
  • Technology shares and growth stocks
  • Commodity currencies (AUD, NZD)
  • Economic industrial commodities

Risk-Off Assets

As uncertainty increases, investors generally seek investments in:

  • Gold (XAU/USD)
  • Japanese yen (JPY)
  • US dollar (USD)
  • Defensive instruments

Key Correlations Traders May Watch

Equities and Gold

Relationships between stock markets and gold are one of the most widely watched pairs in the trading world. Whenever the market sentiment is favorable, stock indices are likely to attract funds, while gold might become less popular. Otherwise, gold may become more attractive for trades as a means of protection.

US Dollar and Risk Aversion

The US dollar often appreciates amid periods of market turmoil, primarily because of its critical position in the international financial system. With a decrease in risk appetite, traders tend to allocate money in USD-based assets. According to the usual approach, an appreciating dollar implies weak stock indices and increased interest in the safe haven.

Japanese Yen as a Trading Currency

The Japanese yen has usually been considered a classic currency. Amidst unfavorable market conditions, some people prefer to cut risks by allocating money into Japanese yen. It often leads to depreciation of currency pairs like USD/JPY.

Building a Bigger Market Picture

Most traders focus on only one chart. But markets are all connected to each other, and market sentiment always spreads across asset classes at the same time. Watching stocks, foreign exchange markets, commodities, and precious metals together may help you get a better feel of the overall market atmosphere before making any trading decisions.

Thanks to multi-assets CFD trading, live market analysis, and advanced trading capabilities offered by JustMarkets, traders will be able to analyze market sentiment across the globe from one place. Knowing what type of markets you are dealing with is not going to make your trading successful; but it will help you trade with the market.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.

 

Latest Thailand News
Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man | Thaiger Thailand News

Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man

26 minutes ago
Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering | Thaiger Crime News

Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering

1 hour ago
China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand

1 hour ago
Southern Thailand&#8217;s 22-year insurgency: why the conflict continues and who BRN is | Thaiger Politics News

Southern Thailand’s 22-year insurgency: why the conflict continues and who BRN is

2 hours ago
Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store&#8217;s fitting room | Thaiger Crime News

Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store’s fitting room

2 hours ago
Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket

2 hours ago
Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack | Thaiger South Thailand News

Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

3 hours ago
Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider

3 hours ago
Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters

4 hours ago
Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade | Thaiger Business News

Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade

5 hours ago
Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas | Thaiger Crime News

Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas

5 hours ago
Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy

6 hours ago
Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing | Thaiger Crime News

Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing

6 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues

7 hours ago
Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Crime News

Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao

7 hours ago
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son&#8217;s collapse | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

24 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

24 hours ago
Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening

24 hours ago
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

1 day ago
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

1 day ago
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

1 day ago
Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner

1 day ago
PTT named Thailand&#8217;s most valuable brand in global study | Thaiger Business News

PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study

1 day ago
Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

1 day ago
Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police

1 day ago
Business News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 23, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.