Sizzle and supersize: Sizzler and McDonald’s cook up expansion goals in Thailand

Leading restaurant brands, Sizzler and McDonald’s are set on amplifying their reach, aiming to attract a wider range of customers and heighten patronage frequencies. The general manager of SLRT Co, Anirute David Collins, who oversees the operation of Sizzler Steakhouse, disclosed plans to inaugurate a Steak Lab concept Sizzler along Koh Samui’s coast on December 16. This restaurant expansion is pioneering within the chain for its offer of a variety of alcoholic beverages to its diners.

The new establishment spans an impressive 300 square metres, featuring an open kitchen to showcase its culinary prowess and can host up to 100 guests, Anirute said.

“Sizzler’s Samui branch aims to attract a younger demographic, with 50% of its clientele consisting of tourists, in contrast to the existing branches where up to 80% of customers are locals.”

Anirute added that this venture would provide invaluable insights into how to cater to the tourist demographic in the future.

Moreover, SLRT anticipates launching a new Sizzler outlet at Central Westville within the next two months, hot on the heels of a new branch that opened in the Ramintra neighbourhood earlier this year. The company has set a goal to refurbish five to six restaurants and inaugurate three new Sizzler branches next year, aiming to reach a total of 66 branches by next year.

The steak restaurant industry in Thailand, currently valued at 9 billion baht, shows steady annual progress. The premium steak restaurant segment enjoys an average growth of 4% to 5% per year, Anirute said.

“The steak market is very competitive. We’ve always tried to offer customers unconventional dishes, including signatures of each Western country next year.”

Restaurant expansion

To attract younger customers and encourage frequent patronage from existing ones, Sizzler plans to update its menu with new main courses and salad bar options. The chain also has an E-Member loyalty programme, boasting a membership of over 400,000, to reward its loyal customers.

Sizzler’s strategy also includes modifying the atmosphere of its outlets to match different festive occasions. To commemorate the holiday season, the chain recently rolled out three new steak dishes to boost its growth during peak periods, reported Bangkok Post.

Similarly, McThai Co, the operator of McDonald’s, plans to invest 500 million baht to refurbish and open 10 new McDonald’s stores next year. The focus will be on standalone outlets providing drive-thru, dine-in and delivery services. The company is set to unveil two new restaurant concepts designed to offer unique experiences for families and the younger demographic in March next year.

McDonald’s aims to open a total of six branches this year, with the final one set to open on Walking Street in Pattaya. The company recently debuted the Next Gen Burger, featuring a freshly baked, soft golden brown bun.

Patchneewan Tanprawat, the chief marketing officer of McThai Co, said that this is a major update for the brand after several decades. She added that the grilling process has been improved to ensure the patties are even more delicious.

The Next Gen Burger has already gained popularity in the US, Australia, and several Asian markets, including South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

