PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 22, 2026, 3:10 PM
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PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study | Thaiger
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PTT has been identified as Thailand’s most valuable brand, with a brand value of US$9.2 billion (approximately 326 billion baht), according to a global study published in June 2026 by OnDeck, a US-based online business lender.

The study used valuations from two leading brand consultancies, Brand Finance and Interbrand, to calculate average brand values across their respective Global Top 100 rankings. Where both consultancies had available figures, the study averaged them. Where only one had data, that figure was used alone. Data is correct as of February 2026.

PTT’s US$9.2 billion valuation places it in the oil and gas category alongside regional peer PETRONAS of Malaysia at US$14.4 billion and global names including Saudi Arabia’s Aramco at US$41.7 billion and the UK’s Shell at US$45.4 billion, the latter of which ranks 29th among the world’s 50 most valuable brands overall.

Where PTT sits in the global picture

PTT named Thailand's most valuable brand in global study | News by Thaiger

The study’s global top five by brand value are dominated by American technology companies: Apple at US$522.7 billion, Microsoft at US$424.8 billion, Google at US$365 billion, Amazon at US$338.1 billion, and Walmart at US$137.2 billion.

Rank Brand Brand value (US$ billion) Industry
1 Apple 522.7 Tech
2 Microsoft 424.8 Tech
3 Google 365.0 Tech
4 Amazon 338.1 Tech
5 Walmart 137.2 Retail
6 TikTok 105.8 Tech
7 Samsung 100.5 Tech
29 Shell 45.4 Oil & Gas
36 Aramco 41.7 Oil & Gas

Among the countries covered in the study’s country-level breakdown, Thailand’s PTT at US$9.2 billion compares as follows within the Asia-Pacific and neighbouring region:

Country Brand Brand value (US$ billion) Industry
Japan Toyota 69.5 Automotive
South Korea Samsung 100.5 Tech
China TikTok 105.8 Tech
India Tata Group 31.6 Conglomerate
Malaysia PETRONAS 14.4 Oil & Gas
Singapore DBS 17.2 Finance
Vietnam Viettel Group 7.4 Telecommunications
Indonesia BRI 7.3 Finance
Thailand PTT 9.2 Oil & Gas
Philippines BDO 3.7 Finance

PTT named Thailand's most valuable brand in global study | News by Thaiger

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PTT’s role in Thailand’s economy

PTT is a state-owned enterprise and Thailand’s largest company by revenue, with operations spanning upstream oil and gas exploration, refining, petrochemicals, and retail fuel distribution through its PTT Station network. The group has been expanding beyond its petroleum core, with PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) pursuing digital innovation and diversification while its subsidiary Arun Plus develops electric vehicle infrastructure and battery manufacturing as part of a broader energy transition strategy.

The brand’s standing reflects its position as a company central to both Thailand’s energy supply and its economic output, operating across a network that touches daily life for millions of people through forecourts, convenience stores, and industrial supply chains. Thailand’s clean energy transition and the government’s energy sector reform agenda will shape how PTT’s brand evolves as the country moves toward lower-carbon energy sources.

PTT named Thailand's most valuable brand in global study | News by Thaiger
Photo by thawornnurak from Getty Images

How brand value is calculated

Brand value, as defined in the OnDeck study, represents the hypothetical worth of a company’s brand power: how much the company might pay for its brand if it did not already own it. Consultancies including Brand Finance and Interbrand calculate this by weighing factors such as consumer emotional connection, financial performance, future earnings forecasts, and the brand strength of comparable companies in the same industry.

It is a distinct measure from company valuation or market capitalisation, both of which capture a broader set of financial variables beyond brand identity and reputation alone.

Sources: OnDeck, “The Most Valuable Brands in the World,” June 2026, using data from Brand Finance and Interbrand Global Top 100 reports. Data correct as of February 2026. Full study available at ondeck.com.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 22, 2026, 3:10 PM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.