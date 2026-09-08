New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 8, 2026, 11:51 AM
2 minutes read
New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | Thaiger
Photo via Craft Beer Association

Thailand’s draft alcohol rules could make beer menus and online posts resemble cigarette packaging by requiring health warnings to cover at least one-third of the space while limiting product names and logos to 5%.

Supapong Pruenglamphu, president of the Craft Beer Business Association, said the proposed rules could sharply restrict how craft beer businesses, restaurants and bars communicate information about their products.

The secondary regulations relate to Section 32/1 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and are due to be discussed during a public consultation tomorrow, September 9. Supapong stressed that the proposals remain under consideration and are not yet in force.

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He said the revised law continues to prohibit alcohol advertising but allows certain forms of publicity, with the secondary regulations determining how that information can be presented.

Under the draft criteria described by Supapong, images of alcoholic drinks or packaging would not be permitted, even partially. Prices and other information could be displayed only if they were not considered to directly or indirectly encourage consumption.

New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | News by Thaiger
Photo from Beer Insiders

Supapong criticised the phrase “directly or indirectly” as too broad, arguing that it could leave substantial room for interpretation during enforcement.

The proposed rules would generally limit names and logos to 5% of the media space, or 3% for some formats. A health warning would meanwhile have to occupy at least one-third of the space across the top.

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The warning messages listed in the draft include statements that alcohol can cause cancer, disability and death, or dementia.

Supapong said a mock drinks menu had been created using the consultation criteria and increasingly resembled cigarette packaging because of the size of the warnings compared with the space left for product information.

Proposed alcohol rules could restrict beer images and limit branding space, prompting concern from Thailand’s craft beer industry.
Infographic via Craft Beer Association (translated into English)

He said the restrictions could create practical problems for venues with large selections. A bar with 20 draught beer taps, for example, could struggle to list every beer within the proposed limits.

He also questioned whether the definition of “media” could extend to signs, glasses, beer kegs or staff clothing, saying the draft did not clearly explain how the restrictions would apply to such items.

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Online communication could face similar problems. Under Supapong’s interpretation, businesses could be prevented from showing bottles, cans, glasses or parts of labels in promotional posts, while warnings could occupy around one-third of each image.

Thailand extends drinking hours and trials end of afternoon alcohol sales ban
Photo by Aflo via Canva

Smaller operators that rely on Facebook or Line could also be disadvantaged if exceptions for displaying product information apply only to official websites.

Supapong raised further concerns about exemptions for licensed venues. He said many restaurants, taprooms and craft beer bars hold alcohol sales licences rather than the type of entertainment venue licence referred to in the draft, potentially leaving them outside the exemption.

Even exempt venues could face conditions requiring promotional material to be hidden from outside view. Supapong said this could create problems for businesses with glass walls or open layouts.

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He also questioned how the rules could apply to beer festivals, saying government-organised events might qualify for exemptions while privately organised or association-run festivals might not, even where organisers check identification and enforce age restrictions.

beer
Photo via Magnific

The association also criticised exemptions covering alcohol professionals. Supapong said sommeliers are explicitly mentioned, while beer specialists such as Cicerone and Beer Sommelier professionals, BJCP judges, brewers, bartenders, venue owners, instructors and reviewers are not similarly identified.

He described the proposed controls as excessive and said the association would oppose them.

Supapong reiterated that all of these concerns are based on his interpretation of the current consultation documents. The final rules have yet to be determined following the September 9 consultation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 8, 2026, 11:51 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.