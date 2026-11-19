Private tourist trains could start running on the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) network, after the railway set a target of signing track-access contracts with selected tourist train operators by April 2027 and announced that it will publish its updated rules for private use of its tracks next month.

SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng said the railway reported progress on the plan to its board yesterday, November 18, and that the scheme will also let private firms run passenger and freight services under set conditions.

The SRT has not given a date for the first private trains, and routes and fares have not been announced.

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For tourist trains, the SRT expects to decide in January how route rights will be allocated and to appoint a committee to choose operators. It then plans to invite applications in February, with contracts with the selected companies due to be signed by April.

The 2027 network statement, the document that sets out track capacity, charges and conditions for operators, is being revised to include the new charges and should be finished this month before its release in December.

Interested companies can then confirm in January that they want to use the tracks, with contracts for other passenger and freight services targeted by September 2027.

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The SRT board approved the plan and three track-use charges on September 25: 46.02 baht per car per kilometre for tourist trains, 7.38 baht per car per kilometre for passenger trains run jointly with the railway, and 0.12326 baht per tonne per kilometre for freight.

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The scheme follows the Rail Transport Act of 2025, which requires the infrastructure manager to publish a network statement so operators can see how the tracks may be used, and the SRT released its first one on June 25.

The railway said opening its tracks should make better use of existing infrastructure and give travellers a wider range of rail transport and tourism options, with selection rules it described as transparent and fair and a focus on safety standards.

The SRT is also expanding its own services, with a 99.8-million-baht plan to raise station platforms between Bangkok and Chachoengsao so that refurbished Japanese KIHA trains can run on suburban commuter routes.

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