Prime office location for rent in the heart of Bangkok’s thriving Bang Kapi area

Looking for a strategic prime office location to establish your business in Bangkok? Look no further than the SINGHA COMPLEX project in the bustling Bang Kapi area.

The recently completed office space on the 18th floor of the tower is now available for long-term rent. The indoor area of the office measures 783 square metres and it is currently unfurnished. The monthly rent for this space is 939,600 baht per month, making it an excellent opportunity for businesses looking to expand or establish a presence in this thriving location.

One of the major advantages of having an office in the SINGHA COMPLEX is its strategic location on Petchaburi Road. The office is located near the MRT Petchaburi Station and the Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station, making it easily accessible for employees and clients alike. This location also provides convenient access to other parts of Bangkok, making it an ideal location for businesses that require regular travel.

The SINGHA COMPLEX building itself is a hub of activity, with numerous shops, cafes, and restaurants serving the needs of office workers and visitors. This provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to take advantage of these amenities to enhance the working experience of their employees. Additionally, the building also offers Co-Working Space, which can be rented out by start-ups or companies in need of flexible office space.

Beyond the immediate vicinity of the building, there are also many other attractions and amenities in the surrounding area. For instance, the famous Platinum Fashion Mall is just a few minutes walk away, offering a vast array of fashion options for those in need of retail therapy. The area is also home to many other shopping centres, restaurants, and entertainment options, providing ample opportunities for employees to unwind and relax after a hard day’s work.

The SINGHA COMPLEX is a prime opportunity for businesses looking to establish themselves in a strategic location in Bangkok. With its excellent location, numerous amenities, and access to a wide range of attractions, this office space provides an ideal working environment for employees and an excellent opportunity for businesses to grow and thrive.