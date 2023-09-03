Phuket airport expansion to double capacity, costing 6 billion baht

Picture courtesy of Wikipedia

Phuket International Airport is set to undergo a significant expansion, as approved by the Airports of Thailand (AoT). The project, which is currently in the design stage, is estimated to cost upwards of 6 billion baht (US$ 169,740,060). AoT’s President, Kerati Kijmanawat, highlighted the expansion as a primary agenda during Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s recent visit.

The proposed expansion will focus on the international terminal building, aiming to double its passenger handling capacity to 12 million annually. This addition will complement the domestic terminal’s capacity, pushing the airport’s overall maximum passenger capacity to 18 million.

Kerati described the expansion as an urgent requirement, considering the projected surge in passenger numbers in the post-pandemic era, reported Bangkok Post.

“The project is now in the design and development phase, which will take at least a year. The work is expected to cost at least six billion baht and will be fully operational in 2027,” stated Kerati.

Monchai Tanode, the airport director, anticipates passenger numbers during this year’s high season to reach only 90% of the 18 million visitors recorded in 2019. However, by the year’s end, the airport is expected to accommodate up to 50,000 tourists on 310–320 flights daily. Monchai believes that the prime minister’s proposal to waive visa fees could further bolster the number of Chinese visitors.

In addition to the Phuket International Airport expansion, discussions were held regarding the transfer of Krabi Airport ownership from the Department of Airports and the construction of a new airport in Koh Phangnga.

In addition to the Phuket International Airport expansion, discussions were held regarding the transfer of Krabi Airport ownership from the Department of Airports and the construction of a new airport in Koh Phangnga.

In March, Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced its plans to expand Don Mueang International Airport's low-cost terminal, while U-Tapao Airport's expansion faces delays. The expansion of Bangkok's secondary airport aims to increase passenger capacity and bolster tourism income for the country.