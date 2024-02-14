Over 1,000 digital platform operators register with Thailand’s ETDA

Photo courtesy of iStock

Digital platform service (DPS) operators in Thailand are flocking to register with the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) system, with over 1,000 already signed up. This comes in response to the DPS law implemented on August 21 last year, aimed at creating transparency and enhancing consumer protection in the digital space.

The ETDA is set to issue its ETDA DPS Notified mark to registered operators, a move aimed at boosting consumer trust in these platforms. As of now, 1,168 digital platform operators, both Thai and international, have registered with the system, with Thai-owned platforms leading the way.

In terms of platform types, online marketplaces make up the largest group, with 302 platforms. This is followed by 199 online communication platforms and 78 news aggregator service platforms. A whopping 94.5% of these platforms originate from Thailand, with the remaining percentage comprising platforms from Singapore, Japan, the US, and China.

Under the DPS law, any platform operator intending to conduct business in Thailand must provide details to the ETDA before commencing operations. Existing operators have until November 18, 2024, to fulfil this requirement. The law applies to individuals generating revenue exceeding 1.8 million baht (US$49,889) per annum before expenses and to entities with revenue surpassing 50 million baht (US$1.38 million) per year. It also applies to those with over 5,000 service users monthly, reported Bangkok Post.

Chaichana Mitrpant, the executive director of the ETDA, reassured Thai consumers that platforms bearing the ETDA DPS Notified mark are trustworthy as they have been verified and offer contact channels for problem resolution. He emphasised ETDA’s pivotal role in fostering secure and trustworthy online transactions, a key aspect in enhancing Thailand’s digital competitiveness and economic value.

Transparency enhancement

The registration system is seen as a significant step for the ETDA in mapping out the DPS landscape in Thailand, according to Jitsatha Sriprasertsuk, deputy executive director of ETDA. The next phase involves increasing transparency and fairness among DPS operators. The agency is also encouraging platforms that are yet to register to do so under the DPS law.

Around 100 platforms are yet to register with the agency, highlighted Jitsatha. She also pointed out that the agency would be requesting registered platforms to submit annual reports for data updates. These reports should include crucial details like pre-tax revenue from services in Thailand, the number and types of service users, as well as the declaration of terms and conditions to service users in cases where platforms provide services subject to Article 16.

Platform operators are required to finalise and submit these annual reports to the ETDA by February 29. The executive further revealed that the ETDA DPS Notified mark would be issued soon, and verified platforms would be given permission to display the mark on their platforms. She advised consumers to look out for the mark before using a platform service and to click on it to verify important details such as the service name, characteristics, availability, and contact channels.