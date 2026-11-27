Nvidia has paused AI server shipments to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, telling partners such as Dell and Supermicro not to deliver orders, the Financial Times reported yesterday, November 26.

The pause follows a new US licensing rule for data centres in those countries, and it is unclear whether it is temporary.

According to the report, the server makers have told customers in the four countries that Nvidia will not authorise their orders while the chipmaker works out how to comply with the new US requirements. Nvidia, Dell, Supermicro and the US Commerce Department did not immediately comment, Reuters reported.

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The Commerce Department released the interim rule on November 16, and it requires data centres in the four countries to hold a US government licence before they buy advanced AI chips, including Nvidia’s.

Facilities that already serve large Chinese customers have 90 days to apply for a licence or face restrictions on future US exports.

The US government alleges that many Chinese technology companies have got around American limits on Nvidia’s most advanced chips by renting computing power from cloud providers in the region.

CNBC named ByteDance and Alibaba among the Chinese firms that rent overseas capacity, and the Institute for Progress, a Washington think tank, forecast in October that about 75% of China’s overseas AI computing would be in Southeast Asia by the end of 2026.

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Washington has not yet issued clear guidance on how cloud providers should apply for the licence, even though the 90-day period has already started, Thairath reported, and that has left large data centre investments in the region at risk, particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Vice Minister for Commerce Kirida Bhaopichitr set out Thailand’s position in an interview with CNBC.

Kirida said Thailand would scrutinise data centres that import high-end chips and act against any that re-export them to third countries. She warned that new projects which fail to win US approval for advanced chips may be unable to finish construction, although existing facilities offering AI services could be less affected.

Kirida said: “We will have to discuss with the U.S. to make sure that the chips are coming.”

Thailand has more than 60 data centres in operation and about 30 under construction, according to CNBC. In May, the Board of Investment approved three data centre and hosting projects worth a combined 913 billion baht, after receiving 36 data centre applications worth more than 728 billion baht in 2025.

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Neighbouring governments have responded in different ways. Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said companies that want to stay in the market must follow US regulations, while Singapore plans to negotiate trusted access to advanced AI chips for its companies.