NBTC commissioners call for resolution on True Corporation-DTAC merger complaints

Recently, an urgent letter was sent to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board chairman by four of its commissioners. The letter, authored by Thanapant Raicharoen, Suphat Supachalasai, Pirongrong Ramasoota, and Somphob Purivikraipong, called for a resolution to public complaints concerning the merger between True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC).

These complaints have been accumulating over several months and the commissioners have urged the NBTC to address these issues in their upcoming meeting on December 20. The responsibility for handling these complaints falls under the purview of the chairman, Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, who is in charge of consumer protection.

The letter stipulates that the NBTC office should gather facts regarding these complaints, which primarily focus on the impact of the merger on mobile phone signal quality, increased tariff rates, and involuntary changes to service packages.

The merger between True and DTAC was completed in March and was acknowledged by the NBTC board in October 2022. The company, now known as True Corporation, has disputed the complaints about decreased mobile signal quality post-merger, calling it a misunderstanding. They insist that they have adhered to the regulator’s post-merger rules.

Regarding the issue of increased package prices, True Corporation argues that it offers a variety of packages for both postpaid and prepaid mobile services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers.

However, despite a previous meeting agenda that included a discussion on the subcommittee’s monitoring and evaluation of the merger, the NBTC office failed to submit a report on the evaluation. Consequently, there are no plans to discuss the effects of the merger in the December 20 board meeting.

The NBTC board had previously acknowledged the merger between True and DTAC on October 20, 2022. They had established specific measures concerning service rates, contracts, service quality, and signal quality.

In line with Section 27 of the Frequency Allocation Organization Act of 2010 and its amendments, the chairman responsible for consumer protection should instruct the NBTC office to gather information on the impact of the situation on consumers, reported Bangkok Post.

During the November 23 NBTC board meeting, the working term of the subcommittee responsible for monitoring and evaluating the merger was extended from its original expiry date of October 29. The four commissioners have further requested the chairman to instruct the NBTC office to establish a working panel that will work with related parties to monitor issues related to mobile phone and internet signals, as well as increased prices for service packages.