Most Thais plan online Valentine’s Day shopping, reveals Visa survey

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 06:42, 14 February 2024| Updated: 09:27, 14 February 2024
106 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Varuth Hirunyatheb

Almost four out of five people in Thailand are planning to buy Valentine’s Day gifts online, a recent survey by YouGov for payments company Visa reveals. The study aimed to assess Thai consumers’ spending habits during the romantic holiday, along with the factors influencing their decisions, and the most effective ways to win their partners’ hearts.

The survey presented an interesting challenge: understanding what your partner truly wants. The majority (59%) of participants admitted to telling their partners directly what they desire. Interestingly, 27% of respondents utilise artificial intelligence to express their wishes, often through their partner’s smartphone. Another 22% prefer a subtler approach, dropping hints hoping their partners will take the hint, reported Bangkok Post.

A significant 57% of the respondents plan to purchase their Valentine’s Day gifts from online retailers and e-commerce platforms. Meanwhile, 20% are opting for social commerce shops on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Line.

When it comes to the deciding factors in choosing where to buy gifts, price and discounts take the top spot with 58% of lovers considering them. The variety and quality of products on offer is another crucial factor, influencing 50% of the respondents. Other factors include the duration of the Valentine’s promotion or package (30%), previous positive experiences with the retailer (27%), and the brand’s reputation (21%).

Examining the spending plans, the survey found that 68% of respondents plan to spend no more than 1,000 baht (US$27.72). A smaller proportion (29%) plan to spend between 1,001 to 10,000 baht, while a mere 3% are prepared to splurge over 10,000 baht (US$277).

The most popular gift category is clothes, handbags, and fashion accessories, with nearly one in three (30%) respondents selecting these. This is followed by traditional yet symbolic presents such as chocolates (25%) and flowers (12%).

Quality time together, however, seems to be the most appreciated gesture, with 41% of respondents cherishing this the most. Other popular expressions of love include purchasing couple sets (27%), buying one, getting one free item (22%), free name engraving on products (15%), and hotel spa gift vouchers (12%).

