Burj Khalifa developer plans US$5 billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 5:00 PM
3 minutes read
Burj Khalifa developer plans US billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

The developer behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa revealed plans for a potential US$5 billion (approximately 160–170 billion baht) mixed-use development in Bangkok, including a landmark tower that could become the world’s tallest building.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of UAE-based Emaar Properties and Eagle Hills, is known for his involvement in developing major real estate landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.

Alabbar previously met with the Thai government under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in 2024 to discuss investment opportunities in the country. He also expressed interest in introducing alternative construction technology for super-tall buildings, including methods that could reduce reliance on conventional concrete.

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Alabbar discussed the proposed investment during a recent visit to Thailand and also gave an interview with Thai media about his perspectives on the Thai economy and real estate sector, as well as his investment plan.

Burj Khalifa
Burj Khalifa | Photo by dblight via Getty Images Signature

In an interview with THE STANDARD WEALTH, Alabbar said his company had been studying investment opportunities in Bangkok for four years and had spent approximately 18 months negotiating the current deal. He hoped to finalise an agreement within the next one to two weeks.

The proposed Thai investment would initially be led by Eagle Hills, with Emaar potentially joining at a later stage to develop the retail and hotel components.

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The development would occupy approximately 20 to 30 rai (32,000 to 48,000 square metres) of leased land in Bangkok. Plans include residential properties, retail spaces, offices and hotels, although the specific location has not yet been disclosed.

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Alabbar estimated the initial investment at US$5 billion, equivalent to approximately 160–170 billion baht. He said the overall development would take around three to five years.

Mohamed Ali Alabbar is an Emirati businessman known for founding Emaar Properties
Photo via THE STANDARD WEALTH

The first year would be dedicated to detailed design and obtaining the necessary permits, with actual construction expected to begin approximately 18 months into the process.

The tower would serve as the project’s main landmark. Alabbar expressed interest in creating an exceptionally tall building and said he would welcome the opportunity to develop the world’s tallest tower if regulations and government approvals allowed.

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However, he emphasised that the project’s architectural design should also reflect Thai identity, with Thai architects expected to play a leading role.

Thailand would become Eagle Hills’ first investment destination in Southeast Asia, with Indonesia being considered as its next potential market.

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Dubai Mall
Dubai Mall | Photo by Andrey via Canva

Alabbar said the company’s investment strategy focused on long-term opportunities rather than short-term economic conditions. He explained that his projects typically have development horizons of 10 to 15 years, making it important to consider future growth rather than temporary economic fluctuations.

The comments come amid challenges for Thailand’s economy and property sector, which have faced slower growth and weaker market conditions. Foreign tourist arrivals also declined by 4.59% during the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

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However, Alabbar remained optimistic about the country’s tourism prospects. He described Bangkok as the living heart of Asia and said the city’s tourism industry was growing by approximately 3%, despite the broader slowdown in international arrivals.

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Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and Eagle Hills, meeting with Sorapoj Techakraisri, CEO of Pace Development Corporation
CEO of Pace Development Corporation Sorapoj Techakraisri and Mohamed Alabbar | Photo via THE STANDARD WEALTH

He also cited his experience developing a project in a European country during a year when its economy contracted by 1%, noting that its GDP subsequently grew by 5% over the following three years.

Beyond Bangkok, Alabbar expressed interest in acquiring or leasing coastal land for a large-scale resort development in Thailand. He indicated that the company could consider sites covering approximately 3,000 to 4,000 rai for such projects.

He also expressed interest in the Khlong Toei Port area, saying Eagle Hills would consider investing in its redevelopment if the Thai government opened the site to private investors.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 5:00 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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