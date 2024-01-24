Mobile Cabinet allocates 552 million baht for Andaman Coast development

Photo courtesy of Phuket Info Center (Facebook)

A total of 552 million baht (US$15 million) has been allocated by the mobile Cabinet towards the development of 18 new projects across six southern provinces on the Andaman Coast. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced yesterday, January 23, after a Cabinet meeting in Ranong.

The projects, proposed by the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee responsible for the southern provinces on the Andaman Coast, have been approved. These provinces include Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, and Satun. Funds for these projects will be sourced from the central budget’s emergency and urgent expenditure reserve for fiscal 2023.

Among the approved projects, 13 were presented by the government and valued at a total of 350 million baht (US$9.7 million), whilst the private sector proposed five projects worth 202 million baht (US$5.6 million), reported Bangkok Post.

The state-proposed ventures comprise the Community Marina Project, aimed at fostering trade and tourism along the Andaman Coast, and the enhancement of landfill areas for waste management in Phuket. Other key state projects include the construction of Bang Yai Dam (Phase 2) in Phuket, the development of tourism with a focus on medical emergency services in Krabi, and a plan to transform Trang province into a creative food city.

Additionally, a smart port project in Phang Nga, road and public utility improvements in Ranong, comprehensive waste management centre enhancements featuring a complete waste recycling system, and the establishment of a floating boat pier at Pramong Beach in Koh Lipe, Tarutao National Park is also on the cards.

Private sector proposals include the renovation of Koh Yao in Phang Nga, the expansion of the water distribution system at Tambon Sri Sunthon in Thalang district, Phuket, and the development of a learning centre about dugongs and endangered marine animals in Trang. Other private sector projects include the improvement of the Ranong-Koh Song boat pier for tourism and travel in Ranong and the development of cultural and community-based tourism infrastructure in Satun.

In related news, the Phuket governor expressed confidence in securing 50 million baht for crucial environmental projects during the mobile Cabinet meeting, ensuring sustainable development and economic growth.