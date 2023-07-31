Twinkling triumph: Mitsubishi Triton shines in bold bid to rock the truck market

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Bangkok last week played host to the unveiling of Mitsubishi’s revamped Triton pickup truck at its global premiere. The twinkle in Mitsubishi’s marketing plan, the Triton carries a striking aesthetic and innovative features that indicate a bold bid to stir things up within the truck market.

Constructed in Thailand, the Mitsubishi Triton is slated for export to over a hundred international markets, firstly making waves in the ASEAN and Oceania regions. Furthermore, Mitsubishi unveiled that the Triton will return to Japanese shores in 2024, following a 12 year hiatus.

Mitsubishi is aiming to produce an ambitious 200,000 units of the Triton annually, marking it as a significant player in the company’s portfolio.

Apart from its avant-garde front end, which is an eye-grabbing feature in itself, the sixth-generation Triton boasts a larger body, a new ladder frame, and suspension. Also adding to its appeal are a newly engineered 2.4-litre engine and a Super Select 4WD-II system with upgraded drive modes.

Already, the Triton has stoked interest, with more than 10,000 pre-launch bookings made for the truck, which is initially available in three variants: Single Cab High-Rider 4WD, Double Cab High Rider 2WD, and the 4WD.

Distinguishing itself from preceding Mitsubishi pickup trucks, the sixth-gen Triton carries a strong Beast Mode design, which is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser, while it manages to retain a pickup truck’s expected toughness and strength. Its front end centres on the Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield concept, featuring a three-dimensional radiator grille and triple-light headlights for impressive on-road visibility.

In terms of functionality, the new truck is laden with enhancements like cabin shape and rear spoiler for better aerodynamics, and larger, more robust door handles. The side steps of Mitsubishi Triton have a streamlined water drainage system and the truck’s instrument panel is refreshing with geometric and metallic elements adding to its modern feel.

The new Mitsubishi Triton offers a much-improved basic performance, with greater practicality. The cargo height is now 45 millimetres lower than its predecessor. To increase utility, the bumper corner’s upper surface area has been enlarged and strengthened with a frame to double as a foot space.

It’s not all about functionality and performance. Occupant comfort has been considered with a 20mm higher hip point and more upright seating improving visibility. The seats’ design along with a more vertical A-pillar design allows for wider door openings and wider steps, effectively lowering the risk of mishaps.

The Mitsubishi Triton is powered by a newly developed 2.4-litre variable geometry turbo diesel, again identical to the previous model except for slightly lower engine speed attaining maximum torque. Unfortunately, with a production of 181hp at 3,500rpm and 430Nm of torque from 2,250 to 2,500rpm, it’s outpowered by similar engines from Ford and Toyota offering more than 200hp and up to 500Nm. However, an uprated 204hp engine with an impressive torque of 470Nm is said to be on the cards, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













A six-speed manual with shift-by-wire capabilities or a six-speed automatic transmission can be chosen to be paired with the 2.4 litre engine. Offered in double cab variants, the Super Select 4WD-II system proves to be a versatile addition with models able to distribute a 40 to 60 front-rear power proportion via a torque-sensing limited-slip differential.

The latest Triton’s new ladder frame construction has managed to minimise weight whilst providing a 65% greater cross-sectional area than the former model, making for improved bending and torsional rigidity. Also newly developed is the suspension based on a front double wishbone. The 4WD and 2WD High Rider’s upper arm mounting has been moved upwards to increase stroke by 20mm, enhancing performance and comfort.