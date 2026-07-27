Leadership in the AI era: six lessons from BTS Group executive

Artificial intelligence, talent shortages, burnout, and constant disruption are changing what it means to lead. According to Philios Andreou, PhD, Deputy CEO and Global Partner of BTS Group, a global professional services firm that helps organisations turn strategy into results by developing the skills, mindsets, and behaviours of their people through experiential learning and simulations, the organisations that will thrive are not necessarily those with the best technology.

They will be the ones with leaders who know how to help people adapt.

During an exclusive coffee conversation while visiting Bangkok, Philios reflected on more than two decades of advising senior executives across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. While every organisation faces its own challenges, he believes six leadership issues continue to emerge across industries and markets.

1. AI is a leadership challenge, not just a technology initiative

Executives around the world keep asking the same question. What should leaders do about AI?

Philios believes many organisations are approaching it the wrong way.

“AI is not a transformation where you sign off an investment, and that’s it. It’s everybody working with it, and you as a leader need to be part of that working.”

Despite trillions of dollars being invested globally, many organisations are still struggling to turn AI into measurable business value. In Philios’ view, the problem is not the technology. It is that AI is often handed over to IT teams instead of becoming a leadership priority. The organisations making real progress are the ones where leaders encourage experimentation, learn alongside their teams, and help successful ideas spread across the business.

2. The best leaders are the calmest people in the room

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and rapid change can make relatively small issues feel much bigger than they are.

“The leader of today must be someone who is the calmest person in the room,” Philios said.

Rather than reacting emotionally, leaders should help teams separate facts from assumptions, reduce unnecessary tension, and keep people focused on what matters most.

3. Give talented people a reason to stay

Finding great people is difficult. Keeping them is becoming even harder.

Philios believes organisations need to create environments where people find meaning in their work, see opportunities to grow, and feel that their leaders genuinely invest in their development.

“People want to stay if they find meaning in their work, see that you’re investing in them, and know that you care.”

At the same time, companies need to develop talent continuously so that leadership capability keeps growing, even when people move on.

4. Focus on progress, not just the gap

In today’s business environment, leaders can easily become consumed by what is missing.

“Everybody knows the gap. Everybody knows what is missing.”

Instead, Philios encourages leaders to make progress visible. Celebrating momentum helps teams stay motivated during periods when business results may take longer to appear.

5. Leaders need to manage energy as much as performance

One of the biggest changes Philios sees is that leadership is becoming increasingly personal.

Some employees need coaching. Others need encouragement. Some simply need space to do their best work.

Rather than managing everyone the same way, leaders should understand what gives each individual energy and what drains it.

“The way we interact with people should reflect the moment they’re in.”

6. Innovation starts when people feel safe to fail

Every organisation wants innovation, but few create the conditions that allow it to happen.

Philios believes experimentation only flourishes when people can openly discuss mistakes without fear of blame.

“It’s very easy to have meetings to celebrate success,” he said. “But can you create meetings where people feel comfortable sharing what didn’t work?”

When leaders make learning from mistakes part of everyday conversations, organisations become more adaptable, more innovative, and better prepared for change.

What does this mean for Thailand?

Philios believes these global leadership challenges are becoming increasingly relevant in Thailand.

Alongside helping organisations strengthen leadership capability, customer centricity, and commercial effectiveness, BTS Business Consulting is also supporting family businesses as they prepare the next generation of leaders. Choosing between family successors and professional executives requires thoughtful assessment of leadership capability, organisational culture, and long-term business needs.

He also pointed to Thailand’s more hierarchical culture as its own distinct challenge. Honest feedback, especially bad news or input flowing upward from junior staff, doesn’t always make it to the top.

“It’s going to be very difficult to receive both bad news and also maybe feedback that would allow you to become better,” he said, unless leaders make a deliberate effort to build the psychological safety needed for that feedback to surface.

His advice for Thai executives is straightforward: invest deliberately in developing talent, pay close attention to exhaustion before it becomes burnout, and build cultures where people feel safe to speak up, learn, and innovate.

Press Release