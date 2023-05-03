Keppel Corp announces major restructuring and growth plans

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex Morgan2 days ago
135 1 minute read
Image courtesy of Channel News Asia
Image courtesy of Channel News Asia

Singapore‘s Keppel Corp, a former conglomerate with operations in a variety of sectors including data centres and renewable energy assets, unveiled a significant corporate restructuring plan today. The reorganisation will see the company divided into three distinct units – fund management, investment, and operating platforms, aiming to simplify and foster growth.

The fund management arm will concentrate on raising funds, the investment platform will make capital investment decisions, and the operating platform will encompass its other current operations. Loh Chin Hua, the Chief Executive Officer at Keppel Corp, stated that the restructuring reflects a move towards operating with greater agility, leveraging technology for growth at speed and scale.

Building on its origins as a small ship repair yard, corporatised in 1968, Keppel is now working towards becoming an integrated global alternative real asset manager, with deep operating capabilities in infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity.

The company’s restructuring plan is expected to result in annual savings of between US$44.9 million and US$70 million by 2026. Additionally, Keppel aims to considerably increase its assets under management (AUM) to US$149.93 billion by 2030. An interim target has been set to attain AUM worth US$100 billion by the end of 2026 – double the amount recorded at the end of last year.

Related news

Keppel is now targeting between US$10 billion and US$12 billion in cumulative asset monetisation by the close of 2026. Since its launch in late 2020, the company has already achieved asset monetisation amounting to US$4.9 billion as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, reports Channel News Asia.

BusinessWorld
Tags
Photo of Alex Morgan Alex Morgan2 days ago
135 1 minute read

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.