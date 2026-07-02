Kao Thailand earns ‘Best Places to Work 2026’ certification from WorkVenture

Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has been certified as one of Thailand’s Best Places to Work 2026 by WorkVenture, recognising the company’s workplace culture, employee development, and commitment to long-term organisational growth.

WorkVenture is an employer branding consultancy, and the organisation behind the annual Top 50 Companies in Thailand survey, which ranks employers considered most attractive among Thailand’s new generation of talent.

The Kao Thailand Best Places to Work 2026 certification was based on a direct survey of Kao employees across four areas: Job Attributes, Reward and Career, People and Culture, and Corporate Image.

The results were assessed against WorkVenture’s proprietary benchmarking standards, with Kao recording strong employee confidence and positive workplace experiences across all four categories.

Paveena Sopon, director of HR and admin services at Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said attracting, developing, and retaining skilled employees had become increasingly important in a rapidly changing business environment.

“In today’s fast-changing business environment, the ability to attract, develop, and retain high-quality talent is one of the most critical factors in building long-term organisational strength and competitiveness,” Paveena said.

“Receiving the Best Places to Work 2026 certification is a direct reflection of the trust our employees place in this organisation, and of our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where everyone can grow and perform at their best.

“This recognition is deeply aligned with The Kao Way, the philosophy and operating foundation that guides everything we do, driven by a clear purpose to innovate products and solutions that improve the lives of people and the planet.”

Kao said its workplace approach is guided by its Total Well-being philosophy, which covers physical health, mental wellbeing, continuous learning, and career development.

“We believe our people are at the heart of everything we achieve,” Paveena said.

“Guided by our Total Well-being philosophy, Kao takes a holistic approach to employee care, encompassing physical health, mental wellness, continuous learning, and career development.

“When employees feel genuinely supported, work with a sense of purpose, and are given opportunities to keep growing, they are empowered to create greater value for consumers, communities, and the organisation through sustainable growth.”

Beyond individual wellbeing, Kao has developed a workplace culture that combines Japanese precision and attention to detail with a more modern, open, and flexible organisational approach.

The company also promotes diversity and inclusion, supported by commitments to human rights and equal opportunity.

Kao said employees are valued and respected regardless of gender, age, cultural background, or personal identity. The company believes this inclusive environment helps employees contribute their full potential and take an active role in the organisation’s development.

The certification reflects Kao Thailand’s wider focus on creating a workplace where employees can grow professionally and personally while contributing to sustainable business performance.

Press Release