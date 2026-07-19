Inflation is back: why traders watch the next CPI releases

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 19, 2026, 9:23 PM
2 minutes read
Inflation is back: why traders watch the next CPI releases | Thaiger

One theme that is making its return to the global financial markets is that of inflation. Following a long period during which there has been a relative calm on the inflation front, rising pressures from commodity prices have forced traders to look at the prospects for inflation, central bank policy, and market conditions once again.

Why energy prices matter for inflation

Energy is among the most significant ingredients driving inflation dynamics. The increased costs of oil, natural gas, and fuels translate into higher expenses on transport, production, logistics, and supply chain operations. Gradually, companies may find ways to shift some of their expenses onto customers, thus causing price increases.

Why CPI is a key market driver

CPI numbers are important since they directly impact the central banks’ expectations. When the inflation is higher than the expected rate, there will be increased expectations that the central banks will raise interest rates further, whereas lower-than-expected inflation will have market players expecting a change in policy.

Several important market trends can be impacted by such an event:

  • increased or decreased USD demand
  • movements in bond yields
  • gold prices movements
  • commodity prices movements
  • equity index volatility

Why traders are focused on the next inflation figures

The present situation in the markets is rather complicated as the threat of high inflation continues to rise, but at the same time, the growth is unstable. Generally speaking, unstable economic growth should prompt central banks to take up less restrictive measures, like lowering interest rates and adopting easier monetary policy.

Which markets react most to CPI?

Almost all financial markets may be affected by the inflation release.

Forex markets

Major forex pairs, such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, tend to have strong reactions to inflation reports when the numbers have a significant effect on the expectations of the Federal Reserve or any other major central bank.

Related Articles

Gold CFD

Gold CFD tends to be very sensitive to inflation expectations, real rates, and the US dollar. Gold CFD prices can move drastically following an inflation report based on whether market participants expect a tightening or easing of monetary policy.

Equity indices

Stock indices react to inflation via the interest rate channel. Increased inflation may lead to higher borrowing costs and valuation pressure, while lower inflation will boost risk appetite.

Commodities

Commodities tend to react to both inflation expectations and the drivers behind inflation.

How traders prepare for CPI volatility

The release of CPI could cause rapid fluctuations in price, widened spreads, and even slippage. It is important to be ready in advance. Many traders check their economic calendars, compare the forecast with past data, analyse their positions, and determine risks prior to the release.

JustMarkets provides such an opportunity by offering real-time market news, an economic calendar, multi-asset trading capabilities, chart analysis features, and other risk management solutions.

Final thoughts

Inflation continues to maintain a crucial role in the 2026 market dynamics. Higher energy prices, uncertainty in central bank decisions, and weak growth environment can make every CPI figure significant. It is essential not only to analyse it but also to know what this figure impacts: rates, USD trends, yields, market sentiment, and asset allocation across sectors.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.

 

Latest Thailand News
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son&#8217;s collapse | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

28 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

36 minutes ago
Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening

45 minutes ago
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

1 hour ago
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

2 hours ago
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

2 hours ago
Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner

3 hours ago
PTT named Thailand&#8217;s most valuable brand in global study | Thaiger Business News

PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study

3 hours ago
Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

4 hours ago
Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police

4 hours ago
New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

5 hours ago
Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing

5 hours ago
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

7 hours ago
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

7 hours ago
Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons | Thaiger Thailand News

Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

8 hours ago
Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket

8 hours ago
Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service

9 hours ago
Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list

9 hours ago
Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme

1 day ago
Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports | Thaiger Business News

Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports

1 day ago
Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake &#8216;Made in Thailand&#8217; products | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake ‘Made in Thailand’ products

1 day ago
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

1 day ago
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

1 day ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

1 day ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

1 day ago
Business News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 19, 2026, 9:23 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.