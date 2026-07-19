Inflation is back: why traders watch the next CPI releases

One theme that is making its return to the global financial markets is that of inflation. Following a long period during which there has been a relative calm on the inflation front, rising pressures from commodity prices have forced traders to look at the prospects for inflation, central bank policy, and market conditions once again.

Why energy prices matter for inflation

Energy is among the most significant ingredients driving inflation dynamics. The increased costs of oil, natural gas, and fuels translate into higher expenses on transport, production, logistics, and supply chain operations. Gradually, companies may find ways to shift some of their expenses onto customers, thus causing price increases.

Why CPI is a key market driver

CPI numbers are important since they directly impact the central banks’ expectations. When the inflation is higher than the expected rate, there will be increased expectations that the central banks will raise interest rates further, whereas lower-than-expected inflation will have market players expecting a change in policy.

Several important market trends can be impacted by such an event:

increased or decreased USD demand

movements in bond yields

gold prices movements

commodity prices movements

equity index volatility

Why traders are focused on the next inflation figures

The present situation in the markets is rather complicated as the threat of high inflation continues to rise, but at the same time, the growth is unstable. Generally speaking, unstable economic growth should prompt central banks to take up less restrictive measures, like lowering interest rates and adopting easier monetary policy.

Which markets react most to CPI?

Almost all financial markets may be affected by the inflation release.

Forex markets

Major forex pairs, such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, tend to have strong reactions to inflation reports when the numbers have a significant effect on the expectations of the Federal Reserve or any other major central bank.

Gold CFD

Gold CFD tends to be very sensitive to inflation expectations, real rates, and the US dollar. Gold CFD prices can move drastically following an inflation report based on whether market participants expect a tightening or easing of monetary policy.

Equity indices

Stock indices react to inflation via the interest rate channel. Increased inflation may lead to higher borrowing costs and valuation pressure, while lower inflation will boost risk appetite.

Commodities

Commodities tend to react to both inflation expectations and the drivers behind inflation.

How traders prepare for CPI volatility

The release of CPI could cause rapid fluctuations in price, widened spreads, and even slippage. It is important to be ready in advance. Many traders check their economic calendars, compare the forecast with past data, analyse their positions, and determine risks prior to the release.

JustMarkets provides such an opportunity by offering real-time market news, an economic calendar, multi-asset trading capabilities, chart analysis features, and other risk management solutions.

Final thoughts

Inflation continues to maintain a crucial role in the 2026 market dynamics. Higher energy prices, uncertainty in central bank decisions, and weak growth environment can make every CPI figure significant. It is essential not only to analyse it but also to know what this figure impacts: rates, USD trends, yields, market sentiment, and asset allocation across sectors.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.