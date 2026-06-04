How to generate promotional videos for trampoline parks with AI

Step into a pottery studio, and there is one thing that stands out about the place from the moment you enter it. This includes the spinning of the wheel, the feel of the mud on your hands, shelves of pottery creations made by hand, and a group of focused artists. For the pottery studios, being able to capture such an experience has been crucial for luring new customers, students, and pottery collectors.

The main issue here lies in the ability to translate the experience into an online setting through a powerful and realistic means of representation. Pictures can be used, but a video is much more effective in that regard. Thanks to Dreamina, pottery studios now have the chance to create showcase videos of the place without using a costly production setup. All thanks to Dreamina Seedance 2.0 4K technology, it is possible to turn simple ideas into great videos.

Letting viewers experience the craft, not just the product

Most people usually tend to appreciate finished pottery artefacts, yet what really attracts people’s attention is the process involved in their creation. The gradual shaping of the clay seems like magic. There is a transformation process involved that makes it easy for spectators to stay interested.

This is the main reason why showcase videos can be very effective for pottery companies. Unlike the presentation of finished products through catalogues, videos help viewers observe the whole process, right from raw materials to finished works.

The Seedance 2.0 model is ideal when it comes to making videos that have a very engaging effect on viewers. The movements appear natural, and the environment depicted appears lifelike.

Why Seedance 2.0 stands out for creative storytelling

Many small things matter in pottery. From the shape of the vase to the look of the clay itself, there is much to be said about pottery. Capturing such details most effectively necessitates a model that can provide rich visual results.

Several reasons why Seedance 2.0 will come in handy when showcasing pottery studio videos:

Beautiful camera-like movements to engage viewers

Reliable and consistent multi-scene generation

Quality representation of textures and handmade items

Fast video making with simple prompts and images

Many flexible video outputs for websites, SMM and marketing campaigns

Thus, one gets an opportunity to concentrate on storytelling, leaving the complex task of creating interesting visuals to the model.

Dreamina creates a masterpiece

There is always a clear idea behind every great video. One must have a particular vision before starting to generate any content. Is the goal to present craftsmanship, creativity, education or the friendly atmosphere of the studio?

Step 1: Enter the prompt & upload image

Log in to Dreamina and go to the “AI Video” area to make your own AI-created Video. You can upload your image reference for the video you want to make by selecting “Add Reference Image” and then writing your video prompt.

Example prompt: “The energetic commercial is for a modern indoor trampoline park. People of all ages are on the trampolines, bouncing around, doing flips and landing in foam pits that are brightly coloured, playing dodgeball, and using the ninja obstacle course. The video features flying camera shots, slow motion, bright lighting effects, many electric cheering crowd sounds, bright company colours, and beautiful facial animation of all of the actors, as well as an overall promotional tone. There are many different creative transitions that are all very fun. The video is filmed in a hyper-realistic 4K quality professional style (commercial style), and ends with an aerial view of the entire trampoline park.”

Step 2: Generate your video

After you enter your prompt, select the model you want to use (Seedance 2.0) for creating your video. After selecting the video generation model, select how long you want your video to run and what aspect ratios to use. Your aspect ratio is either 16 by 9 (for YouTube) or 9 by 16 (for TikTok). Then, click on Dreamina’s icon and wait for the video to generate; it could take a few seconds.

Step 3: Enhance & export the video

Before saving your video, use Dreamina’s AI editing tools to refine it. Use Dreamina’s Upscale feature to increase the resolution of your video or Dreamina’s Generate Soundtrack feature to add sound to your video. Once you finish enhancing your video, download and share it on social media platforms. Enhancing your videos greatly enhances the quality of your video and improves its overall presentation for online viewing.

Comparing the key strengths of Dreamina Seedance 2.0 models Aspect Seedance 2.0 Mini Seedance 2.0 4K Main advantage Faster and more affordable video generation Superior image clarity and detail Effect quality Outperforms Seedance 2.0 and Seedance 2.0 Fast in visual effects Delivers highly refined, professional-looking visuals Cost Approximately 40% lower than the previous Seedance 2.0 version Optimised for premium-quality output Text-to-video speed 720P acceleration ratio of about 1.84×–2.32× Focuses on maximising output quality Reference-to-video speed 720P acceleration ratio of about 1.96×–4.15× Produces high-definition results from reference images Ideal for Social media content, advertisements, tutorials, and rapid content production Commercial campaigns, cinematic storytelling, and high-end brand videos Productivity impact Create more videos in less time and at lower cost Achieve sharper visuals without sacrificing creative quality Best choice when Speed and budget are top priorities Visual fidelity and resolution are the primary goals Showcasing more than products Pottery studios usually emphasise the collection in their marketing strategies. Though the collection itself is significant, customers might identify more with the artists themselves and the processes that go into making the art. A promotional video can help capture: The inspirational ambience within the studio

The technique that goes into sculpting with clay

The characters of the artist and the teachers The process of turning a raw substance into a finished piece of art This kind of video can be created using Seedance 2.0, as the technology can generate video sequences that flow naturally and cohesively.

Keeping your content fresh throughout the year While one video may be sufficient in introducing a pottery studio, content creation that can keep the audience interested is important as well. Seasonal collections, workshop announcements, behind-the-scenes footage, and artist interviews all provide more chances for interaction. The value of Dreamina Seedance 2.0 mini is apparent in this context because studios can generate more content with ease while keeping the visual style intact throughout the campaigns. Pottery studio stories brought to life with Dreamina Each pottery studio has its own story. While some focus on the ancient traditions of pottery making, others take on an approach to modern artistic expression in pottery. Regardless of style, the task is the same – telling the studio’s story to its audience in the most appealing manner possible. With Dreamina’s help, it becomes easier to do so, as the platform enables the realisation of the creator’s ideas through showcase videos. With the power of Seedance 2.0 mini, pottery studios get a simple way to share stories of pottery with the world.