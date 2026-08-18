How Thailand became one of Asia’s busiest crypto crossroads

Thailand now lets tourists convert cryptocurrency to baht and spend it by QR code in a 7-Eleven. The same country arrested the operator of the world’s largest dark web marketplace in a Bangkok suburb. Both facts belong to the same story: for more than a decade, Thailand has been where crypto’s money, talent and trouble come to land.

The adoption numbers explain the official interest. Thailand ranked sixteenth in Chainalysis’s 2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index, and crypto.news reports that more than 20% of Thai adults hold Bitcoin or other digital assets, against a global average of around 15%. This is not a fringe market. It is a mainstream savings and speculation habit operating alongside one of the region’s more active regulatory regimes.

The state has decided to plumb it in

The clearest signal came in August 2025, when regulators launched TouristDigiPay, a sandbox that lets foreign visitors convert crypto into baht and spend it through the PromptPay QR network. Tourists register with approved providers, pass identity checks, and spend up to 500,000 baht a month with large merchants or 50,000 baht with small vendors. Cash withdrawals are blocked. The scheme is jointly supervised by the Bank of Thailand, the SEC, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Ministry of Tourism.

Four agencies sharing custody of one tourist wallet tells you how Thailand sees crypto: an opportunity worth capturing and a risk worth boxing in, at the same time.

The war moved money here

Part of the recent influx has a date attached. After February 2022, Russians fleeing mobilisation and sanctions arrived in numbers, and Phuket absorbed the largest share. The ABC reported almost half a million Russian arrivals on the island in the first half of 2023, with Russians accounting for an estimated 40 to 60% of condominium sales to foreigners, and one development where an agent put Russian ownership at 80%.

For arrivals cut off from Visa, Mastercard and much of the international banking system, crypto became working infrastructure rather than an investment: a way to move savings across a border that traditional rails had closed. Property agents and analysts have described crypto’s role in that migration of money, though its share of actual property transactions is not reliably measurable, precisely because it does not pass through the systems that produce statistics.

The shadow has history here too

Thailand’s place in crypto’s underworld predates the war by years. In July 2017, Thai police acting on a US warrant arrested Alexandre Cazes, the 25-year-old Canadian who ran AlphaBay, then the largest dark web marketplace ever built: over $1 billion in transactions, 250,000 listings and 200,000 users, all priced in Bitcoin. Cazes had been living quietly wealthy in Bangkok, his cars conspicuous enough that neighbours noticed before investigators did. He died in Thai custody days after the arrest, and the FBI said he apparently took his own life.

AlphaBay was a successor to Silk Road, the marketplace that first proved Bitcoin could carry a black market, and its Bangkok chapter fixed Thailand’s place in that lineage. The pattern has repeated at smaller scale since: crypto’s fugitives and grey operators favour the same qualities that attract its founders and remote workers, which is to say good living, light friction and a big, anonymous expat crowd to disappear into.

Where the coins get wagered

One further number sits awkwardly next to the official adoption story. On-chain gambling reached $51 billion globally in 2025, according to TRM Labs, with the fourth quarter’s $15 billion the highest on record, up from $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Some of the platforms taking that volume hold licences from Curacao or similar offshore jurisdictions. Others hold none at all.

Holders of significant crypto are a natural market for these sites, and Bitcoin gambling platforms recruit them hard, since deposits need no bank and withdrawals need no permission. For anyone in Thailand, the legal position is unambiguous: online gambling is illegal under the Gambling Act regardless of the currency used, with fines up to 200,000 baht, prison terms of up to five years, and deportation exposure for foreigners, according to Anglo Siam Legal. A wager priced in Bitcoin is not a loophole. On-chain, it is also permanent, public and traceable in ways a cash bet never was, as AlphaBay’s users eventually learned.

What this means for you

Holding and trading crypto through SEC-licensed Thai exchanges is legal and increasingly ordinary. Spending it as a tourist now has an official channel. Gambling it, from Thailand, does not, and the state that built TouristDigiPay’s identity checks is the same one running cyber crime sweeps against online gambling networks. Thailand has made its position readable: crypto is welcome where it can be seen, and the parts of the industry that prefer not to be seen have a history here of being found.