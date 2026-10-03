How digital entertainment is changing the way people travel in Thailand

The most important piece of luggage on a Thailand trip now weighs 200 grams and never goes in the hold. A phone that arrives with Netflix, Spotify, a football scores app, a mobile game or two and, for some travellers, a Lightning roulette app is carrying their entire evening routine into the country, and that has quietly changed what a holiday here looks like.

Ten years ago the hotel lobby was the place you found out what to do: a shelf of guidebooks, a concierge with tour leaflets, strangers comparing temple routes over breakfast. The lobby is still there. The information and the entertainment have moved into the pocket, and they work in a Koh Lanta bungalow exactly as they do in a flat in Manchester.

Thailand did not plan for this, but it was ready

The reason the shift landed harder in Thailand than in most holiday destinations is the connection. In the Ookla Speedtest Global Index released this week, Thailand ranks ninth in the world for fixed broadband, with a median download speed of 298.92 megabits per second on August data, ahead of South Korea, Germany and the United Kingdom. A guesthouse on an island with a fibre line is not unusual here; it is the default.

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That is why a traveller can keep every digital habit running from a beach town for the price of a room. Streaming in the evening, a video call home, a work document at a café, a game on the phone while the rain passes: none of it requires planning, and none of it is noticeably worse than at home. The old holiday trade-off, where you accepted disconnection in exchange for the beach, has gone, and with it some of the pressure to pack a trip with activities before the countdown runs out.

Who is actually staying longer

The brochure version of this story is that everyone now stays for a month. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ own data says otherwise: around 90% of foreign visitors stay under 30 days, and the average visit is nine to ten days. Most people still come for a fortnight and go home.

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The change is at the edge of that distribution, and it is real. Thailand built a visa for it. The Destination Thailand Visa, launched in 2024 for remote workers and long-stay visitors, drew more than 35,000 applicants in its first year, according to IMI Daily, and gives five years of multiple entry for a 10,000 baht fee and proof of 500,000 baht in funds. The people on it are not tourists in the traditional sense and not quite expats either. They have worked out that the laptop, the streaming account and the evening’s entertainment travel with them, so the question is only where they would rather be while using them.

There is a wrinkle, and The Thaiger reported it in August: a Remitly analysis of LinkedIn listings found only 7.9% of Thai job postings are remote, among the lowest shares in the world. Thailand is a place to be remote from, not a place to find remote work. The long-stayers bring their income with them.

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Cafés and beach clubs became offices without changing their names

Walk into a café off Sukhumvit on a weekday morning and the layout tells the story: power sockets at every table, the Wi-Fi password on the coaster, and a third of the room still there at lunchtime. Nobody rebranded as a co-working space. The customers simply started staying for half a day, ordering steadily, and the owners adjusted.

Beach clubs on Phuket and Samui have done the same with day passes that bundle a lounger, a charging point and reliable Wi-Fi, because a guest who can answer email from the pool stays for the afternoon and buys lunch. The infrastructure was built for tourists; it turned out to suit people who are half-working and half-on-holiday, which is an increasing share of who turns up.

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What this means for you

If you are planning a Thailand trip, the practical advice has changed from a decade ago. Sort connectivity before you land, with an eSIM or an airport SIM, because everything else in your routine depends on it. Check your streaming and banking apps work abroad; most do, some need a setting changed. Book accommodation on the strength of its internet as much as its view, since a room with fibre is now the thing that decides whether you extend. And know which of your apps are welcome here and which are not.

The longer-stay trend is not a wave; the ministry’s numbers say most visits are still nine or ten days. But the ceiling on how long a trip can last has gone up, because the reasons to go home have shrunk to the ones that actually matter: people, work that needs a room, and the cat.