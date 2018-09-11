Connect with us

Business

Hilton Phuket Arcadia announces new Commercial Director

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa today announced the appointment of Ranjeet Viswanathan as Commercial Director. Ranjeet most recently served as Director of Sales and Marketing at the Anantara Mai Khao, Phuket. 

Commenting on his appointment, Ranjeet said, “I am excited to be joining the Hilton family once again and am looking forward to working with the strong commercial team already present.”

A 17 year veteran in the hospitality industry, Ranjeet began his 6 year career with Hilton Worldwide as Senior Cluster Revenue Manager at RMCC, based out of the Shanghai office where he developed a strong revenue background. In 2016, he was Director of Business Development at the Conrad Rangali Island, Maldives where he developed expertise in resort business. 

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is located in 75 acres of tropical garden in the heart of Karon Beach. Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is the perfect place to enjoy active activities and spectacular scenery, as the resort is easily accessible just 30 minutes from Phuket town and 50 minutes from Phuket International Airport.

As one of the most comprehensive MICE and events venues in Southeast Asia, the expansive Grand Ballroom offers one of the highest capacity event and meeting spaces on Phuket Island.

Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Business

Samsung teases world’s first foldable phone

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

At least it won't break when you try and bend it.

Samsung are about to reveal some details on the world's first foldable smartphone at its developers' conference in San Francisco this November, according to industry sources.

Rumors that the South Korean tech company would unveil its foldable phone at the Samsung Developer Conference have been circulating around the world following a recent interview of the company's mobile business CEO Koh Dong-jin by a group of foreign media outlets last week.

Samsung is dismissing the rumors, saying the company's official stance has not been confirmed yet. But they did acknowledged that more details of the foldable phone could be announced at the event, as it is approaching completion of the development.

"We will have more to say about the phone under development by that time, probably some details about specifications," said a Samsung official.

But foreign media outlets ar...
Continue Reading

Business

Phuket now has a world class shopping hub

Tim Newton

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

by Tim Newton

The population of Thailand is around 70 million people. I think most of them were at the opening night of the new Central Floresta yesterday.

As far as openings go this must have put a smile on the Central owners and management involved in bringing this new shopping experience to fruition - it was a triumph in every respect.

If you were driving past over the weekend you must have thought, as I did, that there was no way the new shining light of the Central Pattana Group was possibly going to be ready. Little did we know that the hard work was all happening behind the facade and once the scaffolding came down on Sunday, voila, there it was.

Phuket now has a (sorry, I'm going to use the hackneyed phrase) world class shopping precinct in the heart of the island. A 'central' retail district to rival anything else in Thailand, outside Bangkok. Surely the intersection will now continue to attract more inves...
Continue Reading

Business

The new Central Floresta is open

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

10.40am Monday, September 10, 2018.

The new, highly-anticipated (by locals) Central Foresta opens it doors for the first time. Opposite the 'old' Central Festival, located at the Darasamuth Intersection, the new Central Floresta creates a 'central' shopping destination for the island to match anything in Thailand.

The new Central Floresta combines the highest-end luxury brands with Peranakan-themed food halls, floating markets, plenty of 'meeting places' and shops, shops and more shops. The shop really has plenty of Thai personality and will feature three Thai-themed adventure parks, opening sometime at the start of 2019, including an indoor aquarium (fish are currently being auditioned).

You can access the new Floresta from the send floor of Central Festival through, what used to be, the second floor of the Central Department store. Of course there's plenty of parking (4,000 new spots for cars and 4,900 for motorbikes) so you ca...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending