Hilton Phuket Arcadia announces new Commercial Director

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa today announced the appointment of Ranjeet Viswanathan as Commercial Director. Ranjeet most recently served as Director of Sales and Marketing at the Anantara Mai Khao, Phuket.

Commenting on his appointment, Ranjeet said, “I am excited to be joining the Hilton family once again and am looking forward to working with the strong commercial team already present.”

A 17 year veteran in the hospitality industry, Ranjeet began his 6 year career with Hilton Worldwide as Senior Cluster Revenue Manager at RMCC, based out of the Shanghai office where he developed a strong revenue background. In 2016, he was Director of Business Development at the Conrad Rangali Island, Maldives where he developed expertise in resort business.

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is located in 75 acres of tropical garden in the heart of Karon Beach. Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is the perfect place to enjoy active activities and spectacular scenery, as the resort is easily accessible just 30 minutes from Phuket town and 50 minutes from Phuket International Airport.

As one of the most comprehensive MICE and events venues in Southeast Asia, the expansive Grand Ballroom offers one of the highest capacity event and meeting spaces on Phuket Island.

