Grab Thailand reveals omni commerce and outdoor integration as top 2023 trends

In the Food and Grocery Trends Report 2023 recently revealed by Grab Thailand, it was highlighted that omni-commerce and the integration of digital platforms with outdoor activities are the preferred delivery methods. The report also listed som tum poo pla ra (papaya salad with crab and fermented fish) and coffee as the most sought-after menu items of the year, with over 4.4 million and 4.6 million orders placed through GrabFood, respectively.

Grab Thailand’s senior director of commercial and marketing, Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, stated…

“Significant shifts in user behaviour are expected this year. An increasing number of consumers who are integrating their outdoor lifestyles with their spending habits on digital platforms. To cater to this trend, Grab is improving its platforms by employing innovative technology to develop a variety of services.”

This year, Grab introduced numerous new features, such as dine-in, providing a holistic experience that includes restaurant search, reviews, and discount deals for dining out. The platform also promoted the self-pick-up feature which was well-received by office workers.

The report, which includes survey results from users in six countries, including Thailand, identified six key trends in the Thai market, with omni-commerce being one. Users are increasingly relying on food delivery apps to enhance their outdoor experiences in the post-pandemic era.

In the first half of 2023, the combined order volume from both self-pick-up and dine-in features saw a surge of more than 23 times compared to the same period in 2021. There was a 140% increase in the volume of self-pick-up orders in the second quarter of this year compared to the fourth quarter of last year. The group order feature also gained popularity with office workers, showing an increase of 1.8 times year-on-year, with spending per order seeing a 2.2 times increase.

Subscription packages also saw growth, with more users opting for monthly subscriptions to avail greater discounts and additional benefits. For instance, the monthly spending of GrabUnlimited subscribers saw a 2.6 times increase compared to regular users, along with a 2.1 times increase in the frequency of monthly service usage.

