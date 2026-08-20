Google plans to move all Pixel production out of China by 2027

Google is reportedly preparing to end production of its Pixel phones, watches and wireless earbuds in China by 2027. The work would shift to Vietnam and India instead.

The plan was first reported by Nikkei Asia, which said Google has told suppliers of the timeline. Google itself has not confirmed the move publicly.

Under the plan, Vietnam would take on assembly of Google’s flagship-tier devices. India would serve as the main hub for units built for the US market.

Nikkei’s report ties the shift to ongoing tension between Washington and Beijing. That pressure has pushed several tech manufacturers to diversify their supply chains away from China in recent years.

Google has less to lose from the move than some rivals. Pixel devices are not sold in China, so the company does not need to weigh the shift against any risk to its sales there.

The company built its high-end Pixel 11 in Vietnam during 2026. That run gave Google’s management the confidence to extend the shift across the rest of the Pixel lineup.

If the move goes ahead as reported, Google would become only the second major global smartphone brand to fully exit manufacturing in China, after Samsung.

Samsung closed its last China-based smartphone factory, in Huizhou, in October 2019. It had already been shifting production capacity to Vietnam and India for several years by that point. It continues to build phones in both countries today.

Related news

Source: Nikkei Asia