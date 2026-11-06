Thailand opens doors to Google’s data centre ambitions

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Google executive Ruth Porat yesterday, November 5, to discuss further investment in Thailand’s data centres and plans to expand artificial intelligence (AI) training for Thai people.

The meeting followed their earlier discussions in New York in September, with Google reaffirming its commitment to investing in Thailand and continuing cooperation with Thai government agencies.

A major topic was the development of data centres, particularly the regulations governing their use of water and electricity, both essential resources for such facilities.

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Google offered suggestions on how relevant laws and regulations could be improved to support investment. Anutin said the government recognised the need to manage these resources carefully while creating conditions that would allow businesses to operate sustainably.

Anutin also proposed developing a one-stop service for data centre operators seeking business permits, using AI to streamline the application and approval process.

Google expressed interest in the proposal, saying it already had AI projects involving similar applications.

The company also expressed its intention to be among the first companies to support the initiative and serve as an example for other businesses considering data centre investment in Thailand.

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Beyond infrastructure, the meeting covered cooperation on AI training through the AI for All Thais initiative, which aims to make AI skills more accessible to people across the country.

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The government wants the training to support practical applications of AI in agriculture, healthcare, education and other areas of daily life and work.

Both sides discussed ways to help people develop the digital skills needed to adapt to changing technology and improve access to future employment opportunities.

Anutin also emphasised that Thailand wanted digital investment to support clean energy use, environmental responsibility and the development of the country’s workforce.

Data centres have had a difficult year in Thailand. In September, a party spokesperson warned that weak AI and data centre oversight could leave sensitive Thai data under foreign control, and asked the government to proceed faster on rules.

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