From Phuket beaches to weight loss camps: why tourists are swapping beaches for Muay Thai

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: July 31, 2026, 8:44 PM
2 minutes read
From Phuket beaches to weight loss camps: why tourists are swapping beaches for Muay Thai | Thaiger

When former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to the ring at Pattaya’s Max Muay Thai Stadium for his high-profile bout against Mariusz Wach, it brought global fight eyes straight to Thailand’s coastal ring culture. But beyond the heavyweight spotlight, a quiet revolution has been taking place across the Kingdom’s combat sports landscape as Thailand has become the world’s favourite fight and fitness destination.

For years, British holidaymakers flew to Thailand primarily for island hopping, street food, and the tropical nightlife. While total arrival numbers from the United Kingdom have remained remarkably steady, consistently sitting between 800,000 and 1.1 million visitors annually over the past decade, the way Brits spend their time on the ground has shifted dramatically.

From Phuket beaches to weight loss camps: why tourists are swapping beaches for Muay Thai | News by Thaiger

Fitness Tourism

According to data compiled by Muay Thai Records, the percentage of British travellers actively participating in Muay Thai training during their trip has more than doubled, rising from roughly 1.1% in 2016 to nearly 2.4% last year.

What is driving hundreds of thousands of Westerners to spend their vacations sweating in 30-degree heat? Industry observers point to a perfect storm of post-pandemic lifestyle shifts, social media culture, growing global interest in Muay Thai, and strategic investment across the industry:

Social Media & Weight Loss Transformations: Apps like Instagram and TikTok are flooded with transformation stories of expats and tourists spending 30 to 90 days in Thailand. Viral videos showcase dramatic weight loss, mental resets, and high-intensity training at famous gyms in Bangkok, Phuket, Ko Samui, and Pattaya.

Upgraded Infrastructure: Heavy investment in recent years has transformed facilities across the country. Modern training centres now feature air-conditioned gyms, state-of-the-art strength and conditioning equipment, dedicated recovery facilities including ice baths, brand-new, purpose-built accommodation for long-term stays, and a wide range of on-site or local dining options offering healthy, performance-focused meals and snacks.

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From Phuket beaches to weight loss camps: why tourists are swapping beaches for Muay Thai | News by Thaiger

World Class Stadium Experience: Thailand’s iconic fight venues have also undergone major upgrades. Rajadamnern Stadium has invested heavily in modern production, premium seating, improved fan experiences, and international-standard presentation, helping transform traditional Muay Thai events into world-class sporting spectacles that appeal to both local fans and the growing number of overseas visitors.

Government Support & Lifestyle: Thailand’s Tourism Authority has made attracting long-term visitors a key priority, introducing initiatives such as extended-stay visa options and promoting the country as a destination for sports, wellness, and remote living. Combined with its affordable cost of living, athletes can train at world-class facilities, enjoy fresh, healthy meals at a fraction of the cost of many Western countries, and recover in an unmatched environment, whether that’s relaxing on the beach, exploring tropical islands, or enjoying Thailand’s vibrant culture.

The global popularity of Muay Thai has also accelerated rapidly in recent years. As the sport continues to attract larger audiences across Europe, North America, and Australia through international promotions, streaming platforms, and social media, more enthusiasts are choosing to travel to its birthplace to experience authentic training and stadium competition firsthand.

From Phuket beaches to weight loss camps: why tourists are swapping beaches for Muay Thai | News by Thaiger

For many Tourists visitors, taking a Muay Thai class or booking a 90-day fight camp is no longer just a holiday activity; it is the primary reason for booking a flight. Whether shedding pounds in a weight-loss programme, preparing for an amateur ring debut, or watching world-class fights under the bright lights of Thailand’s historic stadiums, the country’s fight culture has evolved from a national heritage into a global wellness phenomenon.

As facilities continue to expand, stadiums modernise, and international stars keep landing in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand’s reign as the combat sports capital of the world shows no signs of slowing down.

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Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: July 31, 2026, 8:44 PM
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Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.