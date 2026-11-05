AOT meeting targets Thai Airways Cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 5, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read
AOT meeting targets Thai Airways Cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via THAI Cargo

Shipping companies, freight forwarders, and business operators are calling for a practical solution after more than 1,000 shipment sets were reportedly left at a Thai Airways cargo warehouse at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, disrupting deliveries and causing business losses.

Several shipping companies and affected operators complained on social media about the handling of Thai Airways’ cargo, or THAI Cargo. Importers and exporters said they could not receive or deliver goods on schedule, while some reported that they could not track shipments because of problems with the tracking system.

One Facebook user said her goods arrived on October 25 but had not been registered in the warehouse system. Other importers said their goods had arrived on October 10 and were still awaiting release.

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Cargo Thai Airways
Photo via Facebook/ Lux Tid Pro – เที่ยวให้ถูก กินให้คุ้ม

Some people trying to contact Thai Airways said its phone lines were busy and its official LINE account did not respond. One woman said a factory had to suspend production because parts it needed were stuck in the warehouse.

Than Settakij reported that the warehouse crisis began at the end of September, around the time Thai Airways faced baggage problems and cancelled several flights amid staff shortages during flooding.

The airline attempted to clear the backlog, but the problems reportedly continued because of issues with both staffing and warehouse management systems.

THAI Cargo delay
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์เขตปลอดอากร ท่าอากาศยานสุวรรณภูมิ

The system could not identify where goods were stored, preventing staff from locating them. Large quantities of cargo had also yet to be unloaded from containers or pallets, a process known as breakdown.

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The AOT Cargo Clearhouse system was also reportedly showing incorrect shipment statuses and locations. This prevented freight forwarders from completing payment and arranging delivery.

Than Settakij reported today, November 5, that Airports of Thailand (AOT) had held a meeting with relevant organisations, including THAI Cargo, BFS Cargo, the Customs Department, the Thailand National Shippers’ Council and the Thai Airfreight Forwarders Association, to discuss solutions.

AOT meeting over delay Thai Airways cargo
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์เขตปลอดอากร ท่าอากาศยานสุวรรณภูมิ

After the meeting, the Thai Airways cargo team planned to increase staffing and add Wi-Fi signal distributors inside the warehouse. It also planned to develop an application to track shipments in real time.

The company said it would prioritise shipments that arrived before October 23 while handling new shipments through a more effective system.

The Thai Airfreight Forwarders Association urged THAI Cargo to issue an official statement explaining the situation and apologising to freight forwarders and shipping companies, so they could update their customers.

The association also called for urgent updates on each shipment in the warehouse and a social media group where freight forwarders and shipping companies could follow up on shipments and report problems.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 5, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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