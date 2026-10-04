Foreign film shoots bring record 7.51 billion baht to Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 5:34 PM
1 minute read
Foreign film shoots bring record 7.51 billion baht to Thailand
Photo via Magnific

Foreign film productions generated more than 7.51 billion baht in Thailand during the first nine months of 2026, the highest figure on record.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesangchan said today, October 4, that 423 foreign productions applied for permission to shoot in Thailand between January and September.

She said the increase reflected continued interest from international studios and production companies, citing Thailand’s range of filming locations, local crews, infrastructure and financial incentives as factors attracting overseas projects.

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Thailand earned 7.51 billion baht from foreign film productions between January and September, the highest figure on record.
Photo via Thaigov

Thailand’s foreign production incentive programme offers cash rebates of up to 30%, with additional incentives linked to hiring Thai personnel, filming in the provinces and using post-production services in the country.

The United States generated the highest investment value during the nine months, with 38 productions bringing in 2.379 billion baht.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 27 productions worth 1.679 billion baht, followed by Finland, where a single production generated 448 million baht.

Hong Kong recorded 18 productions worth 382 million baht, while Germany had 15 productions generating 379 million baht.

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India brought in 44 productions worth 341 million baht, while three productions from Spain generated 336 million baht.

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China recorded the highest number of productions, with 52 projects generating 253.23 million baht.

Singapore followed with 24 productions worth 253.20 million baht, while France recorded 17 productions generating 185 million baht.

Thailand earned 7.51 billion baht from foreign film productions between January and September, the highest figure on record.
Photo via Magnific

The United States ranked first by investment value, while China recorded the highest number of productions. Finland stood out for its high investment value from a single project.

The Department of Tourism expects foreign productions to continue arriving during the fourth quarter.

The department estimates that total revenue from foreign productions could reach between 8 billion and 10 billion baht for the full year.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 5:34 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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