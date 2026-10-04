Foreign film shoots bring record 7.51 billion baht to Thailand

Foreign film productions generated more than 7.51 billion baht in Thailand during the first nine months of 2026, the highest figure on record.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesangchan said today, October 4, that 423 foreign productions applied for permission to shoot in Thailand between January and September.

She said the increase reflected continued interest from international studios and production companies, citing Thailand’s range of filming locations, local crews, infrastructure and financial incentives as factors attracting overseas projects.

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Thailand’s foreign production incentive programme offers cash rebates of up to 30%, with additional incentives linked to hiring Thai personnel, filming in the provinces and using post-production services in the country.

The United States generated the highest investment value during the nine months, with 38 productions bringing in 2.379 billion baht.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 27 productions worth 1.679 billion baht, followed by Finland, where a single production generated 448 million baht.

Hong Kong recorded 18 productions worth 382 million baht, while Germany had 15 productions generating 379 million baht.

India brought in 44 productions worth 341 million baht, while three productions from Spain generated 336 million baht.

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China recorded the highest number of productions, with 52 projects generating 253.23 million baht.

Singapore followed with 24 productions worth 253.20 million baht, while France recorded 17 productions generating 185 million baht.

The United States ranked first by investment value, while China recorded the highest number of productions. Finland stood out for its high investment value from a single project.

The Department of Tourism expects foreign productions to continue arriving during the fourth quarter.

The department estimates that total revenue from foreign productions could reach between 8 billion and 10 billion baht for the full year.

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