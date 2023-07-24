Ford Thailand showcases Ranger Raptor’s potential in thrilling off-road media event

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

In a recent initiative called the Ford Ranger Raptor Unbeatable Experience, Ford Thailand championed the capabilities of its leading 1-tonne pickup truck, the Ford Ranger Raptor. The experiential event allowed the Thai media to get a first-hand taste of the vehicle’s off-road and cross-country prowess.

An impressive fleet composed of the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel and 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol models were commandeered through a series of off-road and cross-country stations. These were set up at the Ford Ranger Off-Road Track in Phanat Nikhom district in the eastern Chon Buri province.

Earlier in the year, a review of the Raptor V6 left no doubts about its performance calibre, though the substantial price tag was also evident. In contrast, the Raptor 2.0-litre, a more economically and environmentally friendly variant, was driven for the first time, albeit briefly, preventing a comprehensive review.

Both Ranger Raptor variants come well-equipped, with numerous advanced digital drive systems that enhance the off-road driving experience. The 2.0-litre engine boasts a powerful 210 horsepower and a remarkable 500 nanometres of torque, while the 3.0-litre V6 engine stacks up 397 horsepower and 583 nanometres of torque.

Both the Ranger Raptor models come with 10-speed automatic transmissions and All Terrain Control features. These provide a fine-tuned driving experience, catering to various off-road conditions. Whether it be rock crawl, sand, or the heady rush of high-speed cross-country Baja mode, the Raptors are equipped to handle them. They also come with Trail Control for slower speeds akin to walking, enabling automatic speed and braking adjustments according to the driver’s settings.

While off-roading, low-speed torque is the essential contributing factor as opposed to raw power and acceleration. In this department, the Raptor 2.0-litre bi-turbo’s 500 nanometres holds its own quite well.

The event showcased a variety of unique features that first-time off-roaders would find beneficial. From the front camera displaying real-time views of the track with steering guidance, to a 360-degree view of the surroundings shown on a 30.48-centimetre display, everything is designed to ensure ease of driving reported Bangkok Post.

Other stations included a 25-degree incline, navigable with the help of the Trail Control system, and another demanding a narrow log bridge crossing, where the front camera came in handy for precise steering.

The next challenge consisted of a sandy zone requiring the Sand mode to be engaged, which automatically adjusts engine torque, gear ratio, and traction control for loose surfaces. The off-roading experience then kicked up a notch with bumper dirt roads and a high-speed stretch in Baja mode, brilliantly managed by the FOX dampers.